2011 Playboy sex survey

June, 2011
HE MECHANICS OF SEX haven't changed for a long while—insert A into B, C or D, wiggle around, have an orgasm (or not). But the way we come together is faster, less discerning and, many would argue, less intimate since the arrival of the internet. Last year a polling firm asked 1,074 adults,"If you had to choose, would you give up sex or the internet?"Thirty-five percent couldn't decide. It's come to this?
We wanted our own figures. Not since the pill has a cultural force as powerful as the internet had such an effect on the way humans copulate. In 1983, over the course of five issues, playboy reported the results of the most sweeping sex poll in history, after survey-* ing 65,396 male and 14,928 female readers about their habits.The timing is important: Just months after that survey was on newsstands,Apple unveiled the Macintosh—a seminal moment in digital media.
This year we repeated the survey so we could compare sex today with sex at the dawn of the digital age. With the help of Harris Interactive, we collected responses from 8,002 male and 2,001 female visitors to Playboy.com, the results of which were weighted to reflect the demographic of the average playboy reader. You will find the results (in abbreviated form) on this page.
Next, to avoid being myopic, we asked Harris to present the survey to a sample of American adults (not just playboy readers) to learn more about how men and women are having sex in 201 I ,and particularly the role of technology.The firm interviewed 1,210 men and 1,100 women online and weighted the results to reflect the race,gender, sexual orientation, age, education and other attributes of the U.S. adult population—all 232 million of us.Turn the page to see those results.
Certainly a number of factors have changed how we view and practice sex since 1983— AIDS and Viagra come to mind. But a great amount of the new data we collected points to the influence of internet porn. This includes a huge leap in the number of people who report watching adult movies (78 percent today, 40 percent in 1983). Both men and women masturbate more while having less intercourse. In 1983 we didn't ask if people shaved their pubic hair—who would do that? Now more than half the respondents in our survey are trimming.We also noticed a boost in the incidence of reverse cowgirl—woman on top, facing away—a position popularized by porn.
Need more evidence? The security cam and gonzo porn genres are phenoms supported by the huge increase in readers who say they have had sex in public or other risky places (up to 76 percent from about 35 percent). And what's one to make of the fact that 70 percent of female respondents have been photographed nude and nearly 50 percent while having sex? Thanks to digital cameras and smartphones.you no longer need to develop the film. That's progress.
HOW OFTEN DO YOU MASTURBATE?
SEXUAL FREQUENCY
NUMBER OF SEX PARTNERS
HAVE YOU EVER...?
We commissioned the ESTEEMED POLLING COMPANY HARRIS to help us learn more about the sex lives of all 232 million American adults. It polled a sample of 1,210 men and 1,100 women online, then weighted those results to reflect the race, gender, sexual orientation, age, education and other attributes of the entire adult population. Here are some fascinating findings.
SEX & POLITICS
LIBERALS VS. CONSERVATIVES
THE MODEST MIDDLE
Midwesterners are the least likely Americans to be photographed with their clothes off or while having sex.
40-YEAR-OLD VIRGINS
40 percent of adults between 18 and 24 years old have not yet had sex, while 5 percent of those between 35 and 44 are still virgins.
STEPPIN' OUT
21 percent of men and 13 percent of women have cheated on a spouse; 18 percent of males and 14 percent of females have cheated while in a supposedly monogamous relationship. Could you forgive a partner who cheated?
HOOKUPS
19 percent of adults met the last person they had sex with at work and another 27 percent through friends.
TIME TRA VELERS: Of adults who have had sex.only 18 percent of males and 14 percent of females are sleeping with someone their own age.
GROPES
Of adults who've had sex, 31 percent of men and 14 percent of women have done it with two or more people at the same time. Percentage of those men who've had:
YOU KNOW WHAT I LIKE
17 percent of men experience the most intense orgasms from blow jobs, 6 percent from hand jobs and 7 percent from masturbation. 21 percent of women come most intensely from cunnilingus, 20 percent while being fingered and 13 percent during masturbation.
CALL FOR ACTION
16 percent of adults have "sexted" someone on their phone with an explicit message or photo. 16 percent have answered the phone during sex, and 20 percent have had phone sex.
MEN VS. WOMEN
Shaved pubic hair 30% 32% Masturbated with someone 31% 20%
Used a sex toy
37% 47%
Tried bondage
11% 8%
Know the first and last name
of everyone slept with
43% 73%
Would like more sex
55% 34%
Would like less sex
2% 5%
Had to wait a year or more between
losing virginity and having sex again
9% 14%
Had sex within six hours of meeting
44% 17%
Slept with two people in 24 hours
38% 14%
HOW OFTEN DO YOU COME
DURING SEX? ¦ Male ¦ Female
OPTIONS: OPEN
Of men who have used a dating site, percentage who have done so while in a relationship: 33. Of women: 23. Percentage of people in the East who have done this: 46. In the West: 13.
TAKE YOUR POSITIONS
HOW OFTEN DO YOl PERFORM ORAL SEX ON YOUR PARTNER?
GEE SPOT: 54 percent of women say they have a G-spot; 32 percent aren't sure.
SEX 2011
REAL-LIFE ENCOUNTERS
As part of our surveys, we asked a simple open-ended question: "Describe the last time you had sex." The responses may be the most revealing part of the results.
A quick doggy style over the couch.—¦ Male, 38, California * In the car behind Toys R Us before I went to work.— Male, 35, Maine * It was depressing. I've been married too long.—Male, 31, Arkansas * We fucked for 15 to 20 minutes. I ejaculated; she screamed and came. We laid there, too lazy to move, then fucked again. I ejaculated, but she did not come.—Male, 23, Illinois
My wife and I had a weekend nap
together and in the process of snug
gling got aroused.—Male, 38, Georgia
My apartment with a woman I met
online. We had oral and vaginal sex.
I felt excited and anxious.—Male, 40,
Pennsylvania * Gave oral sex and had
intercourse on the living-room couch on
Halloween when it became clear there'd
be no trick-or-treaters.—Male, 28, Flor
ida * Wife and I were horny, so we did
it.—Male, 33, California * Side by side
with partner's arms cuffed behind
her legs. Vibrator was used.—Male,
29, New York * Two years ago. It was
weird because I think we both knew it
was the last time, but I made it count.—¦
Male, 32, Florida * With my husband,
and I felt loved.—Female, 43, Nevada
About 45 years ago with my husband,
and I feel this survey is a disgrace.—¦
Female, 79, Pennsylvania * The woman
who was having an affair with me ended
our relationship.—Male, 42, New York
It was with someone I'd been want
ing to have sex with for a long time. I
thought I was in love with him. I was
disappointed with his performance and
his size.—Female, 52, South Carolina *
Dark room, late at night, soft bed, warm
mate's body next to mine, took her from
behind.—Male, 60, Kansas * I initiated,
lights off, oral for her, none for me,
straight missionary sex.—Male, 41, Con
necticut * My husband was deployed for
almost a year. The sex has been phe
nomenal since he got back.—Female, 34,
Georgia * It was with my partner more
than Five years ago. We are together,
yet we are practicing celibacy for reli
gious beliefs.—Male, 46, New York * It
was only for his benefit, not mine.—¦
Female, 56, Missouri * Decided ahead
of time we would have it and looked
forward to it all day.—Male, 61, Ohio *
Partner knew he was out the door. I was
ice-cold and bored.—Female, 59, Ari
zona * Normal bedroom sex.—Male, 26,
Arkansas * After another person's wedding with a friend from work.—Male, 45, Oregon * A spontaneous tender moment.—Male, 54, Georgia * Prostitute in motel.—Male, 74, New Mexico * Used oil and a whip. Great way to start your day!—Male, 59, Wyoming * The last time I had sex was the first time I had sex. For the most part I felt I was doing the right thing. I was 20 years old and still had not lost my virginity.— Male, 22, New York * Felt good but no orgasm.—Female, 44, New York * Yesterday with current and previous partner in a threesome on a cruise ship. But he didn't seem to spend enough time on me and that made me a little upset, but the sex itself was great.—Female, 43, Connecticut * That's between me and my husband. — Female, 46, New |ersey * My birthday in Key West. Windows open. Could hear the sound of the ocean. Lightning flashing in the distance.—Female, 59, Nebraska * It was probably 40 years ago. I didn't know it would be the last time.—Female, 68, New Mexico * Hour-long multiposition morning. Close feeling with partner. Spanking and noise.—Male, 46, Texas * Three years ago, right before my marriage broke up. I had heard angry sex could be good, but I don't think they meant that kind of anger.—Female, 47, North Carolina * Oral sex with anal stimulation.—Male, 51, Montana * My husband likes sex more than me and he wants it all the time. I gave it to him on Saturday morning after we'd had our coffee. Faked the orgasm, but it was still fun and worth it because it made him so happy.—Female, 42, Illinois * With my estranged husband. His family was
in the next room.—Female, 35, Florida * Visited a close friend and sex partner (two times a month). Then I went home to my partner who knows about and approves of this arrangement.—Male, 63, Oregon * Boring. Way past menopause and could punch the person's lights out who developed Viagra.— Female, 62, California * A three-day trip and we had sex twice.—Male, 54, Arizona * I am twice divorced and didn't know sex could be so good.—Female, 46, New Jersey * Having a good day and wanted the day to be more complete.— Male, 58, Nevada * I woke my wife up early one day, rubbed her with oil from head to toe, then we made love missionary for 20 minutes. It was awesome. We both came.—Male, 39, Illinois * We came home from a night out on the town; we
never made it past the front door.— Female, 47, Pennsylvania * I bet the person analyzing these survey results is having a perfectly wonderful time.— Female, 33, Connecticut * At my age it's all great, and I'm glad I lived this long to enjoy it.—Male, 69, Michigan * Was visiting my ex-boyfriend in another state and staying with him. Woke up on my birthday and had some fun.— Female, 24, Colorado * I requested sex and received it from partner.—Male, 57, Colorado * My wife is older than me, getting into her 40s, but I still find her totally hot. We did it in the shower when the kids were sleeping.— Male, 39, New York * A much younger friend came by on a rainy day.—Female, 66, Louisiana
It was awkward because I was trying to
get over a relationship and my thoughts
were elsewhere.—Male, 47, Ohio * On
the floor, watching our new Blu-ray
porn.—Female, 35, New Mexico * Feel
ing lonely and uptight, so masturbated
to calm myself.—Female, 65, Kansas *
Picked her up at a bar.—Male, 50, New
Jersey * I got a blow job and then we
fucked in the car.—Male, 51, New York
My husband woke me at 3:30 A.M. and
performed oral sex on me.—Female, 48,
West Virginia * The last time I had sex
was a same-sex encounter. I was feel
ing like what's the use and wishing I
was with the opposite sex.—Male, 55,
Oregon * Over six years ago. Online
dating is a joke. There isn't one decent
man left over the age of 48.—Female,
61, California * With a longtime friend
who revealed she has been in love with
me for 25 years.—Male, 45, Ohio * This
morning with my wife. We both woke
up a little early.—Male, 40, Missouri *
He was watching porn and I decided
to initiate it. It was all in the mission
ary and didn't last too long, which I
like.—Female, 26, Texas * Was think
ing of my husband all day and acted on
it.—Female, 34, Pennsylvania * We had
sex during Dancing With the Stars while
the kids were getting ready for bed.—
Female, 40, Pennsylvania.
