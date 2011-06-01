2011 Playboy sex survey

THE 2011 PLAYBOY

A SNAPSHOT OF

HUMAN MATING

HABITS

¦^^^^^^IN THE

DIGITAL AGE

T

HE MECHANICS OF SEX haven't changed for a long while—insert A into B, C or D, wiggle around, have an orgasm (or not). But the way we come together is faster, less discerning and, many would argue, less intimate since the arrival of the internet. Last year a polling firm asked 1,074 adults,"If you had to choose, would you give up sex or the internet?"Thirty-five percent couldn't decide. It's come to this?

We wanted our own figures. Not since the pill has a cultural force as powerful as the internet had such an effect on the way humans copulate. In 1983, over the course of five issues, playboy reported the results of the most sweeping sex poll in history, after survey-* ing 65,396 male and 14,928 female readers about their habits.The timing is important: Just months after that survey was on newsstands,Apple unveiled the Macintosh—a seminal moment in digital media.

This year we repeated the survey so we could compare sex today with sex at the dawn of the digital age. With the help of Harris Interactive, we collected responses from 8,002 male and 2,001 female visitors to Playboy.com, the results of which were weighted to reflect the demographic of the average playboy reader. You will find the results (in abbreviated form) on this page.

Next, to avoid being myopic, we asked Harris to present the survey to a sample of American adults (not just playboy readers) to learn more about how men and women are having sex in 201 I ,and particularly the role of technology.The firm interviewed 1,210 men and 1,100 women online and weighted the results to reflect the race,gender, sexual ori­entation, age, education and other attributes of the U.S. adult population—all 232 million of us.Turn the page to see those results.

Certainly a number of factors have changed how we view and practice sex since 1983— AIDS and Viagra come to mind. But a great amount of the new data we collected points to the influence of internet porn. This includes a huge leap in the number of people who report watching adult movies (78 percent today, 40 percent in 1983). Both men and women mas­turbate more while having less intercourse. In 1983 we didn't ask if people shaved their pubic hair—who would do that? Now more than half the respondents in our survey are trimming.We also noticed a boost in the inci­dence of reverse cowgirl—woman on top, facing away—a position popularized by porn.

Need more evidence? The security cam and gonzo porn genres are phenoms sup­ported by the huge increase in readers who say they have had sex in public or other risky places (up to 76 percent from about 35 percent). And what's one to make of the fact that 70 percent of female respondents have been photographed nude and nearly 50 percent while having sex? Thanks to digital cameras and smartphones.you no longer need to develop the film. That's progress.

AMERICAUN COVER ED

We commissioned the ESTEEMED POLLING COMPANY HARRIS to help us learn more about the sex lives of all 232 million American adults. It polled a sample of 1,210 men and 1,100 women online, then weighted those results to reflect the race, gender, sexual orientation, age, education and other attributes of the entire adult population. Here are some fascinating findings.

SEX & POLITICS

LIBERALS VS. CONSERVATIVES

THE MODEST MIDDLE

Midwesterners are the least likely Americans to be photographed with their clothes off or while having sex.

40-YEAR-OLD VIRGINS

40 percent of adults between 18 and 24 years old have not yet had sex, while 5 percent of those between 35 and 44 are still virgins.

FANTAS VS. REALITY

STEPPIN' OUT

21 percent of men and 13 percent of women have cheated on a spouse; 18 percent of males and 14 percent of females have cheated while in a supposedly monogamous relationship. Could you forgive a partner who cheated?

Male

Female

HOOKUPS

19 percent of adults met the last person they had sex with at work and another 27 percent through friends.

TIME TRA VELERS: Of adults who have had sex.only 18 percent of males and 14 percent of females are sleeping with someone their own age.

GROPES

Of adults who've had sex, 31 percent of men and 14 percent of women have done it with two or more people at the same time. Percentage of those men who've had:

YOU KNOW WHAT I LIKE

17 percent of men experience the most intense orgasms from blow jobs, 6 percent from hand jobs and 7 percent from masturbation. 21 percent of women come most intensely from cunnilingus, 20 percent while being fingered and 13 percent during masturbation.

CALL FOR ACTION

16 percent of adults have "sexted" someone on their phone with an explicit message or photo. 16 percent have answered the phone during sex, and 20 percent have had phone sex.

MEN VS. WOMEN

Shaved pubic hair 30% 32% Masturbated with someone 31% 20%

Used a sex toy

37% 47%

Tried bondage

11% 8%

Know the first and last name

of everyone slept with

43% 73%

Would like more sex

55% 34%

Would like less sex

2% 5%

Had to wait a year or more between

losing virginity and having sex again

9% 14%

Had sex within six hours of meeting

44% 17%

Slept with two people in 24 hours

38% 14%

HOW OFTEN DO YOU COME

DURING SEX? ¦ Male ¦ Female

OPTIONS: OPEN

Of men who have used a dating site, percentage who have done so while in a relationship: 33. Of women: 23. Percentage of people in the East who have done this: 46. In the West: 13.

TAKE YOUR POSITIONS

HOW OFTEN DO YOl PERFORM ORAL SEX ON YOUR PARTNER?

GEE SPOT: 54 percent of women say they have a G-spot; 32 percent aren't sure.

THERE'SMORE!.

SEX 2011

(continued from page 71)

REAL-LIFE ENCOUNTERS

As part of our surveys, we asked a simple open-ended question: "Describe the last time you had sex." The responses may be the most revealing part of the results.

A quick doggy style over the couch.—¦ Male, 38, California * In the car behind Toys R Us before I went to work.— Male, 35, Maine * It was depressing. I've been married too long.—Male, 31, Arkansas * We fucked for 15 to 20 min­utes. I ejaculated; she screamed and came. We laid there, too lazy to move, then fucked again. I ejaculated, but she did not come.—Male, 23, Illinois

My wife and I had a weekend nap

together and in the process of snug­

gling got aroused.—Male, 38, Georgia

My apartment with a woman I met

online. We had oral and vaginal sex.

I felt excited and anxious.—Male, 40,

Pennsylvania * Gave oral sex and had

intercourse on the living-room couch on

Halloween when it became clear there'd

be no trick-or-treaters.—Male, 28, Flor­

ida * Wife and I were horny, so we did

it.—Male, 33, California * Side by side

with partner's arms cuffed behind

her legs. Vibrator was used.—Male,

29, New York * Two years ago. It was

weird because I think we both knew it

was the last time, but I made it count.—¦

Male, 32, Florida * With my husband,

and I felt loved.—Female, 43, Nevada

About 45 years ago with my husband,

and I feel this survey is a disgrace.—¦

Female, 79, Pennsylvania * The woman

who was having an affair with me ended

our relationship.—Male, 42, New York

It was with someone I'd been want­

ing to have sex with for a long time. I

thought I was in love with him. I was

disappointed with his performance and

his size.—Female, 52, South Carolina *

Dark room, late at night, soft bed, warm

mate's body next to mine, took her from

behind.—Male, 60, Kansas * I initiated,

lights off, oral for her, none for me,

straight missionary sex.—Male, 41, Con­

necticut * My husband was deployed for

almost a year. The sex has been phe­

nomenal since he got back.—Female, 34,

Georgia * It was with my partner more

than Five years ago. We are together,

yet we are practicing celibacy for reli­

gious beliefs.—Male, 46, New York * It

was only for his benefit, not mine.—¦

Female, 56, Missouri * Decided ahead

of time we would have it and looked

forward to it all day.—Male, 61, Ohio *

Partner knew he was out the door. I was

ice-cold and bored.—Female, 59, Ari­

zona * Normal bedroom sex.—Male, 26,

Arkansas * After another person's wed­ding with a friend from work.—Male, 45, Oregon * A spontaneous tender moment.—Male, 54, Georgia * Prosti­tute in motel.—Male, 74, New Mexico * Used oil and a whip. Great way to start your day!—Male, 59, Wyoming * The last time I had sex was the first time I had sex. For the most part I felt I was doing the right thing. I was 20 years old and still had not lost my virginity.— Male, 22, New York * Felt good but no orgasm.—Female, 44, New York * Yester­day with current and previous partner in a threesome on a cruise ship. But he didn't seem to spend enough time on me and that made me a little upset, but the sex itself was great.—Female, 43, Connecticut * That's between me and my husband. — Female, 46, New |ersey * My birthday in Key West. Win­dows open. Could hear the sound of the ocean. Lightning flashing in the distance.—Female, 59, Nebraska * It was probably 40 years ago. I didn't know it would be the last time.—Female, 68, New Mexico * Hour-long multiposition morning. Close feeling with partner. Spanking and noise.—Male, 46, Texas * Three years ago, right before my mar­riage broke up. I had heard angry sex could be good, but I don't think they meant that kind of anger.—Female, 47, North Carolina * Oral sex with anal stimulation.—Male, 51, Montana * My husband likes sex more than me and he wants it all the time. I gave it to him on Saturday morning after we'd had our coffee. Faked the orgasm, but it was still fun and worth it because it made him so happy.—Female, 42, Illinois * With my estranged husband. His family was

in the next room.—Female, 35, Florida * Visited a close friend and sex partner (two times a month). Then I went home to my partner who knows about and approves of this arrangement.—Male, 63, Oregon * Boring. Way past meno­pause and could punch the person's lights out who developed Viagra.— Female, 62, California * A three-day trip and we had sex twice.—Male, 54, Ari­zona * I am twice divorced and didn't know sex could be so good.—Female, 46, New Jersey * Having a good day and wanted the day to be more complete.— Male, 58, Nevada * I woke my wife up early one day, rubbed her with oil from head to toe, then we made love mission­ary for 20 minutes. It was awesome. We both came.—Male, 39, Illinois * We came home from a night out on the town; we

never made it past the front door.— Female, 47, Pennsylvania * I bet the person analyzing these survey results is having a perfectly wonderful time.— Female, 33, Connecticut * At my age it's all great, and I'm glad I lived this long to enjoy it.—Male, 69, Michigan * Was visiting my ex-boyfriend in another state and staying with him. Woke up on my birthday and had some fun.— Female, 24, Colorado * I requested sex and received it from partner.—Male, 57, Colorado * My wife is older than me, getting into her 40s, but I still find her totally hot. We did it in the shower when the kids were sleeping.— Male, 39, New York * A much younger friend came by on a rainy day.—Female, 66, Louisiana

It was awkward because I was trying to

get over a relationship and my thoughts

were elsewhere.—Male, 47, Ohio * On

the floor, watching our new Blu-ray

porn.—Female, 35, New Mexico * Feel­

ing lonely and uptight, so masturbated

to calm myself.—Female, 65, Kansas *

Picked her up at a bar.—Male, 50, New

Jersey * I got a blow job and then we

fucked in the car.—Male, 51, New York

My husband woke me at 3:30 A.M. and

performed oral sex on me.—Female, 48,

West Virginia * The last time I had sex

was a same-sex encounter. I was feel­

ing like what's the use and wishing I

was with the opposite sex.—Male, 55,

Oregon * Over six years ago. Online

dating is a joke. There isn't one decent

man left over the age of 48.—Female,

61, California * With a longtime friend

who revealed she has been in love with

me for 25 years.—Male, 45, Ohio * This

morning with my wife. We both woke

up a little early.—Male, 40, Missouri *

He was watching porn and I decided

to initiate it. It was all in the mission­

ary and didn't last too long, which I

like.—Female, 26, Texas * Was think­

ing of my husband all day and acted on

it.—Female, 34, Pennsylvania * We had

sex during Dancing With the Stars while

the kids were getting ready for bed.—

Female, 40, Pennsylvania.

A/LJI/~LJ /~\ IT TU C IT /-\ I I r\\ M I M t~ QQ YOU

CONSIDER YOURSELF TO BE?

I Male I Female