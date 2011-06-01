Going Mobile
June, 2011
The latest tech for the globe-trotting man
HE promise
of portable electronics has always been freedom. Back in the day, men worked in offices with bursting file cabinets and smoky conference rooms. Now you can squeeze that entire operation into a tablet like the MOTOROLA XOOM (right, $800, motorola.com) and conduct your business from the beach. It can be your assistant, your stereo, your paramour, even a shoulder to cry on. Shall we pack up and take off?
uck the
ASUS U3G
(far left,
$1,D0D, asus
.com)
into your
carry-on. The slim
[19 millimeters thick) laptop weighs three pounds and provides ID hours of battery life. Asus's notebooks have been road tested on the Mir space station-two thumbs up. Sandy Bridge
weet sounds: HOUSE OF MARLEY TRENCHTOWN ROCK headphones (above, $30D, thehouseofmarley.com] come with a cord that's long enough to stretch from the bong to the beanbag. SENNHEISER MM55D headphones [right, $500, sennheiser.com] are Bluetooth enabled, so you don't need a cord at all. WESC'S MARACA headphones (far right, $70, wesc.com] offer retro style and a retro price point, with plenty of kick.
irelessly connect to your smartphone WiththeBLACKBERRY PLAYBQDK (far left, $500, blackberry .com] for easy synch-
ing of your e-mail and calendar-perfect for poolside computing. You'll love the seven-inch screen and speedy one gigabyte of RAM, while your office IT guy will go for the corporate security controls. The
wily smartphone is the key to working remotely from the beach or bar. MOTOROLA'S ATRIX 4G [left, $200 with contract, motorola.com) is the most powerful smartphone on the planet. Behind the four-inch touch screen, the Android device packs two gigahertz of processing power and one gigabyte of RAM-enough muscle to blow away your old laptop. When dropped into the optional dock [not pictured, $500], the Atrix actually converts into one, complete with full keyboard and
sounds like a golf course, but it's the code name for Intel's new Core processors. The Intel i5 inside TOSHIBA'S AGG5 [left, $730, toshiba.com) cranks out amazing game graphics and breezes through work so you can hit the real golf course. The LENDVD IDEAPAD U2G0 [right, $300, lenovo.com) is the first 12.5-inch laptop with a 1G:9 widescreen for watching HD movies. Upgrade to a 1.33-gigahertz processor and four gigabytes of RAM for serious spreadsheet-building power.
HP TDUCHPAD (left, $500, hp.com) runs webOS, an underrated operating system that opens programs in "cards" that can be stacked, shuffled or flicked off the 9.7-inch screen. The tablet has sound tech developed by Dr. Dre. MOTOROLA'S XOOM (right, $800, motorola.com) runs a turbo-charged version of the Android system, complete with Gmail and Google Maps. The one-gigahertz dual-core processor blazes through the web and games on a gorgeous 10.1-inch high-definition screen.
11.5-inch display. The HP PRE3 (right, $200 with contract, palm.com] mixes business with pleasure by pulling together all your calendars, e-mail accounts and other digital services in one place. Slide out the keyboard, start typing and the Pre can automatically start an e-mail or update a Facebook status. Multitaskers will love the ability to open several applications at once, shuffling e-mails, Word docs-whatever you need. One thing this phone won't do: mix you another drink. Bartender?
I Laptops
TOSHIBA A665 LENOVO IDEAPAD
Headphones
HOUSE OF MARLEY TRENCHTOWN ROCK SENNHEISER MM550 WESC MARACA
Tablets
BLACKBERRY PLAYBOOK HPTOUCHPAD MOTOROLA XOOM
I Phones |
MOTOROLA ATRIX 4G
MARC BY MARC JACOBS ' LEATHER BAG ($478, MARC JACOBS.COM).
MARLEY HEADPHONES COME IN AN ECO-FRIENDLY HIPSTER BAG.
HLASKA'S OCEANISTZIP MEDIUM CASE IS PERFECT FOR
W \i\ H ill I' M
