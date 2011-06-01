Going Mobile

The latest tech for the globe-trotting man

HE promise

of portable electronics has always been freedom. Back in the day, men worked in offices with burst­ing file cabinets and smoky conference rooms. Now you can squeeze that entire operation into a tab­let like the MOTOROLA XOOM (right, $800, motorola.com) and conduct your business from the beach. It can be your assistant, your stereo, your paramour, even a shoulder to cry on. Shall we pack up and take off?

uck the

ASUS U3G

(far left,

$1,D0D, asus

.com)

into your

carry-on. The slim

[19 millimeters thick) laptop weighs three pounds and provides ID hours of battery life. Asus's notebooks have been road tested on the Mir space station-two thumbs up. Sandy Bridge

weet sounds: HOUSE OF MARLEY TRENCHTOWN ROCK headphones (above, $30D, thehouseofmarley.com] come with a cord that's long enough to stretch from the bong to the beanbag. SENNHEISER MM55D headphones [right, $500, sennheiser.com] are Bluetooth enabled, so you don't need a cord at all. WESC'S MARACA headphones (far right, $70, wesc.com] offer retro style and a retro price point, with plenty of kick.

irelessly con­nect to your smartphone WiththeBLACKBERRY PLAYBQDK (far left, $500, blackberry .com] for easy synch-

ing of your e-mail and calendar-perfect for poolside computing. You'll love the seven-inch screen and speedy one giga­byte of RAM, while your office IT guy will go for the corporate security controls. The

wily smartphone is the key to work­ing remotely from the beach or bar. MOTOROLA'S ATRIX 4G [left, $200 with contract, motorola.com) is the most powerful smartphone on the planet. Behind the four-inch touch screen, the Android device packs two gigahertz of processing power and one gigabyte of RAM-enough muscle to blow away your old laptop. When dropped into the optional dock [not pic­tured, $500], the Atrix actually converts into one, complete with full keyboard and

sounds like a golf course, but it's the code name for Intel's new Core processors. The Intel i5 inside TOSHIBA'S AGG5 [left, $730, toshiba.com) cranks out amaz­ing game graphics and breezes through work so you can hit the real golf course. The LENDVD IDEAPAD U2G0 [right, $300, lenovo.com) is the first 12.5-inch laptop with a 1G:9 widescreen for watching HD movies. Upgrade to a 1.33-gigahertz pro­cessor and four gigabytes of RAM for serious spreadsheet-building power.

HP TDUCHPAD (left, $500, hp.com) runs webOS, an underrated operating system that opens programs in "cards" that can be stacked, shuffled or flicked off the 9.7-inch screen. The tablet has sound tech developed by Dr. Dre. MOTOROLA'S XOOM (right, $800, motorola.com) runs a turbo-charged version of the Android system, complete with Gmail and Google Maps. The one-gigahertz dual-core processor blazes through the web and games on a gorgeous 10.1-inch high-definition screen.

11.5-inch display. The HP PRE3 (right, $200 with contract, palm.com] mixes business with pleasure by pulling together all your calendars, e-mail accounts and other dig­ital services in one place. Slide out the keyboard, start typing and the Pre can automatically start an e-mail or update a Facebook status. Multitaskers will love the ability to open several applications at once, shuffling e-mails, Word docs-whatever you need. One thing this phone won't do: mix you another drink. Bartender?

I Laptops

TOSHIBA A665 LENOVO IDEAPAD

Headphones

HOUSE OF MARLEY TRENCHTOWN ROCK SENNHEISER MM550 WESC MARACA

Tablets

BLACKBERRY PLAYBOOK HPTOUCHPAD MOTOROLA XOOM

I Phones |

MOTOROLA ATRIX 4G

MARC BY MARC JACOBS ' LEATHER BAG ($478, MARC JACOBS.COM).

MARLEY HEADPHONES COME IN AN ECO-FRIENDLY HIPSTER BAG.

HLASKA'S OCEANISTZIP MEDIUM CASE IS PERFECT FOR

W \i\ H ill I' M