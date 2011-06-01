She Comes in Colors

daughter of rock legend Kick

Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall, says you have the wrong idea about her. "People assume that because I was brought up on Boiling Stones tours and my father is who he is, I'm some kind of rock-and-roll bad girl," she says, giggling. "But I do like to have a bit of fun."

Here are some of Lizzy's recent amusements:

visiting the rain forest in Brunei and swinging from vines like Jane in a Tarzan movie, reading Scientific American and dressing up members of her brother's band, Turbogeist, as Medusa and octopuses. "We're very into the tentacle aesthetic," she says.

"I'm optimistic and loyal, and I persevere," Lizzy

says about herself. "And I'm giggly." She says it's a quality she inherited from her dad: "He's a giggler as well. Both my parents are mature, sensible people, but they've kept their youth about them."

Lizzy's parents met in 1976. Mick was the frontman

of the hottest band in the world, and Jerry was the hottest model in the world, her trademark long hair and legs gracing the cover of every major fashion magazine. Needless to say, the pair drew a lot of attention. Lizzy was the first of the couple's

-Lizzy Jagger

four kids. When she was two, her mother appeared in the October 1985 issue of PLAYBOY, photographed by Annie Leibovitz. (We guess that makes posing a family tradition.)

Lizzy says her parents didn't have any issues

irith their daughter revealing herself in the intimate photos you see here. "They understood that when you don't know when you're going to have kids, it's nice to have wonderful pictures of your EO-something self. And at

Jagger

27, I feel comfortable expressing myself through my body."

Not that she's modest off camera. "I'm kind of a topless person," she admits. If Lizzy Jagger is your house guest, she will dig up your lawn to put in a vegetable garden—and she'll probably take her shirt off while she's at it. "I'm quite European," she adds, "so when I'm at the beach, I prefer to be top­less." She has narrowly dodged citations for indecent exposure in the United States. "Because they could tell I was foreign," she explains, "they understood."

Although she spends much of her time these days in Los Angeles and New York, Lizzy was raised in London. Between Stones tours (when she's to be found backstage at every show, "helping the crew," as she says), trips with her family and her own travels (she's a working model), she has almost filled her sixth passport.

Her parents made sure she didn't get

tangled up in the dark side of rock and

roll. "My father, being English, taught me

which forks to use and how to have polite

conversation," she says about her upbring­

ing. "And my mother, being Texan, taught

me the 'yes sir, no sir' kind of thing. They

both have very good manners." As for

Lizzy's musical preferences, she's all for

variety. Her tastes span from Kraftwerk

to classical to Louis Prima. Her favorite

Stones song, for the moment at least, is

"She's a Rainbow." ("She comes in colors

everywhere/She combs her hair/She's like

a rainbow ")

Her next adventure will be the free­wheeling Burning Man ("My favorite American festival," she says). She has big plans: She and a friend bought a double-decker London bus and plan to drive it from Los Angeles to the Nevada desert (at 40 miles an hour), transporting sun­screen, catsuits and a 50-foot cloth woman they made. "All-natural fibers and scrap-wool stuffing," Lizzy explains. "And she'll double as furniture. You can jump around on her like a bouncy castle." Is the giant dressed? "Oh no. She's naked. She's woman. We wouldn't make her wear clothes."

Another of Lizzy's great passions: the water. She loves to be on the beach and to swim in the ocean. One of her greatest vices, she reveals, is luxuriating in long hot baths—sometimes for an hour, sometimes two. "I love being in the water so much, my friend and I are getting mermaid tails made," she tells us. Apparently, not only are custom-made mermaid tails with flip­pers available, they actually work in water. And there are coaches who give lessons on how to swim with them.

"I think we'll take them into the ocean and confuse some sailors," Lizzy says. Happy sailors, presumably. Her other destination: the Grotto at the Playboy Mansion. "We'll do some pictures for fun," Lizzy says (giggling, of course). "It looks like a real mermaid domain." Count us in.