British Bunnies

THIS MONTH, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 30 YEARS, A PLAYBOY CLUB IN LONDON WILL SWING OPEN ITS DOORS. IN HONOR, WE LOOK BACK AT THE BUNNIES OF YORE

tep into the Playroom," the brochure said, "and the won­derful world of Playboy is yours!" That was in the 1960s, when the first of 41 Playboy Clubs opened. The idea riv­eted both men and women. Suddenly Hugh Hefner's vision that readers found in the magazine—the good life, the sexual revolution —became three-dimensional space you could walk into and instantly become a part of. The first club opened in Chicago in 1960, and soon there were clubs all over the world, including four in Japan. While the last of the original clubs closed 20 years ago, their aura has never ceased to fascinate. And recently they've begun to reopen-first in Las Vegas in 2006, then in

Macao and Canciin in 2010 and finally this month in London, the epicenter of European nightlife. The original London club, on Park Lane, was one of the most successful Playboy Clubs. On any given night you might have spot­ted Sean Connery, Ursula Andress, Peter Sellers, Roman Polanski. And so it will be again today, with a contemporary spin. The new club (playboyclublondon.com), in Mayfair, has a restaurant, cocktail bar, casino and private gaming lounge. Most exciting is the iconic Bunny's return to Europe. In honor of the new group of elegant women we recruited from across the globe, we're taking these pages to revisit our favorite London Bunnies from the heyday. Who bet­ter to kick off the party than timeless beauty Dolly Read?

Britain's first Bunny turned

to star in the 1970 Russ Meyer romp Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. When approached to pose in the magazine by Staff photographer Pompeo Posar, Dolly thought it was "a smashing good idea."

This page, clockwise from top left: Claire was the athletic type. Born in Malta, she liked dancing, skiing and riding. Exotic Adria hailed from Myanmar. Although she loved to shop for clothes, she also loved not wearing any. Myra's ideal man was the King of Cool, Steve McQueen (who starred in Bullitt and The Thomas Crown Affair the year these shots were taken). Here's some great advice from Kirsten, who came to London from Denmark: "Love every day, learn every day."

This page, clock­wise from top left: Elizabeth was a proper debu­tante. "My parents are titled," she explained. Her father was also the chairman of Flowers Brewery, founded in 1831. Carmel, who came to London from Australia, loved fast cars. She can take us for a ride any­time. Jenny looks hot and wet in her bubble bath—good clean fun. When not in the tub, she played a mean game of tennis.

This page, clockwise from top: Kathleen had a thing about bugs; she hated spiders, but she loved the Beatles. A London native, she did some of her schooling in a convent. Anne, who was Miss Central London in 1968, said her least favorite thing in the world was getting out of bed. Our sentiments exactly. Jane had worked with the Royal Ballet before she became a London Bunny. Here she demonstrates her grace and poise.

Magnificent Marilyn worked her way up the Playboy empire. She started as a door Bunny, greeting keyholders at the London club in 1970. Then she became the club's public relations officer, and by 1972 she was Miss January.