Playmate: Jessa Hinton

sk Jessa Hinton where she sees herself in five years and this sexy cannonball of ail-American entrepreneurial energy nearly explodes. "I will own my own clothing line, host a major television program and publish my autobiography," she vows. Some empirical evidence that our 27-year-old Miss July will deliver on those promises: By the age of 14 she was juggling acting and modeling assign­ments while simultaneously earning a high school diploma and helping raise her six younger siblings. "I lived on ramen noodles, did my home­work on the way to auditions and put my sisters and broth­ers to bed every night. It was hard, but it taught me to believe that anything is pos­sible." Already Jessa has taken over her adopted hometown of Las Vegas. "Holly Madison just tweeted me, saying that she saw three billboards of me up in Vegas as the face of one of the hottest lounges in town," she says proudly. Jessa, a former Bunny at the Palms Playboy Club, also doubles as a hostess for Vic­tory Poker and Top Rank, a boxing promotions company run by pugilism impresario Bob Arum. "Gigs have been blowing up like fireworks throughout the past year. And now, to top it off, I'm Miss July! I want to use this opportunity to do it all. See that beautiful yacht I'm pos­ing with in my pictorial? It will be mine someday."

