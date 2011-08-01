Charlie Sheen's Goddess has left the building

THE SECRET LIFE OF "GODDESS"

AND HER ONETIME BEAU MR. SHEEN

insists Bree Olson. "I'm just not Charlie's goddess." Born Rachel Oberlin, Bree is a 24-year-old vegan from Indiana. She says her favorite book is Lolita; she owns a cat named Dr. Sniffles. So how did she catch Charlie Sheen's eye

and become known across America as one of "the goddesses," his live-in girlfriends? "I imag­ine it was my movies," Bree says with a shy smile. Right—she's also a porn star who has appeared in more than 250 adult films.

Late last year Sheen—at the time the leading man on the top-rated prime-time television comedy Two and a Half Men—contacted Bree, whom he had never met, through a friend and invited her to his house. A visit of a few hours led to lots of romantic text messages. Which led to a weekend in Vegas that was all over the gossip columns. Which led to a three-way cohabi­tation at Sheen's Hollywood compound —Sheen, his girlfriend Natalie "Natty" Kenly and Bree.

A bizarre series of stories appeared in the press about the threesome. They seemed to enjoy the spotlight.

"We do whatever Charlie wants us to do," Bree said in March, clearly suggesting, given her occupation, X-rated festivities. "This is the type of lifestyle I've always wanted, and I'm thrilled with it." Added Natalie, the other goddess, "Our bed is big enough for all three of us, and we take turns sleeping in the middle."

"Natty and Charlie have their own special connec­tion, I have my own connection with Charlie, and then Natty and I also have our own relationship," Bree said.

When Bree met Sheen, he was doing a lot of drugs. After being rushed to the hospital with "abdominal pains" in late January, he rehabilitated at home. Bree carefully states that after she moved in with him at his place, now dubbed Sober Valley Lodge, she never saw him using. According to the media por­trayal of Sheen and his goddesses, it was all about the sex. Or was it?

This much is clear: Sheen swept Bree off her feet. "He's intelligent, he's charismatic, he's superfunny," says Bree. "And he's good in bed. I mean, he's had a lot of practice." It's not that Sheen was kinky— Bree got enough of that on the job, she says. He was "gentle and considerate." Bree, who won best anal sex scene at the 2008 AVN Awards, says that when the cameras aren't rolling, her favorite position is missionary. "I like a guy on top. I like to lie back and enjoy myself."

Is Sheen the porn-addicted fiend (he's been linked to other starlets) the media make him out to be?

"I have never watched porn with Charlie, nor have I ever seen him watch porn," Bree says. "He's just a rock star. He's a powerhouse. He is a very sensual and sexual person, and when I was with him I felt as if we became one together, because he's just so enticing sexually."

And the lesbian sex that Bree suggested she enjoyed with Natalie?

"That was a lie," she now says. "I didn't really even know her. Okay, all three of us got together, I think, twice."

Bree sums up the relationship as such: "They did

Sheen tweeted this picture of himself and Bree, along with a bizarre mes­sage: "Winning...! Choose your Vice...." Sheen's was chocolate milk and Bree.

Sheen and Bree onstage during the My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option tour on April 5. Bree left Sheen soon after.

their thing together, and Charlie and I did our thing together. And we had two different beds. She and I would go to whichever bed, and he would pick. You know, 'Where am I sleep­ing tonight?'"

Bree's libido is no put-on. "I'm as horny as a dude but in a cute chick's body," she says. But once Sheen's career started to unravel, Bree landed on the back burner.

About a week after she moved into Sober Valley Lodge, Sheen began lashing out at Chuck Lorre, creator of Two and a Half Men. Media interest exploded. After he was fired from the show, Sheen got a million Twitter followers in 24 hours and was constantly doing inter­views, using a vocabulary that included tiger blood, my fire-breathing fists and, most notably, the word winning.

According to Bree, many of the catchphrases come from Sheen's favorite movie, Apocalypse Now. Although the film stars his dad, Martin Sheen, Charlie's rhetoric appears to have been borrowed from the Marlon Brando character, the dangerously unhinged Colonel Kurtz.

"I'm a quiet person," Bree says. "With the publicity, there were so many people around all the time." Then came the fabled "tour," Sheen's highly publicized attempt to make the public understand his point of view. "As soon as Live Nation approached Charlie with the idea for a tour, that's all he talked about," Bree says. While she never worried about Sheen sleeping with other girls, she felt "like he was cheating on me with his tour."

Off they went across the country, appearing together onstage. In April, after a cou­ple of weeks on the poorly received My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option tour, Bree decided she had spent enough time living in a circus. She flew back to

Indiana from Toronto without saying good­bye to Sheen. It was reported that she broke up with him via text message, but she says she left him a note (along with a six-figure Patek Philippe watch he had loaned her), which she quotes from memory: "C, I'm

not comfortable here anymore. I'm going home. I wish you the best on the rest of your tour. (Here's your watch.)"

Bree now has her own apartment in Los Angeles and has stopped making adult films. She wants to become a straight

actress. It's a recent decision: While on tour she was watching DVDs of True Blood in her hotel room and started rehearsing lines in the bathroom mirror.

"I can do this," Bree says with a grin. "I'm so winning right now."

