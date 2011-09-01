Playmate: Tiffany Toth

Make it an endless summer with Miss September

n

few months ago, one of Tiffany Toth's Facebook fans wished that some­one would construct a beachside billboard of the sun-kissed 25-year-old so that after gazing upon her blonde image he would be able to dive straight into the ocean to cool off. What he didn't realize is that the billboard is completely unnecessary. "I love the beach, so I hang out there as much as possible," says the Orange County native and full-time model and makeup artist. "It's how I grew up. I always went to the beach with friends, laid out in the sun and rode Jet Skis and bicycles. I still look forward to those summer nights

when the sun goes down and you start a bonfire, have a drink and make s'mores." But fans of the for­mer Playboy Cyber Girl don't stop with requests for gigantic signage. "They're always e-mailing me the same thing: 'You need to be a Play­mate!' "It was a goal Tiflany shared. "Ever since I can remember, I've had this fascination with piayboy. I collected the magazine and idolized the Playmates. I would even imitate their hair and makeup. And now, here I am! Everything is exacdy how I imagined it. In real life I hate high heels, and look, in my pictorial I'm barefoot on the beach! It's totally me, and I couldn't be happier about it."

