Playmate: Amanda Cerny

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT FOR MISS OCTOBER

I ry topping Amanda Cerny's uncondi­tional ardor for all life has to offer: Our Miss October earned a first-degree black belt in karate at the age of 11, pulled straight A's while running varsity track in high school and then commemorated her 18th birthday by, as pictured above, free-falling at 120 mph. "It was crazy loud when I jumped out of the plane, but it got silent and beautiful after the rip cord was pulled. It feels as though you're floating. It was amazing. Then again, I'm kind of a thrill junkie—I

want to bungee jump and white-water raft, too. Honestly, I want to do every­thing I can think of!" Amanda's lust for life has also helped determine her current career path; the 20-year-old is just a year shy of earning a degree in international affairs from Florida State University. "I figured since I love to travel so much, why not learn about

international business?" she says. "My classes are really cool. For instance, last semester I took religious ethics, where I learned about the different religions and cultures throughout the world." This past summer Amanda jetted her joie de vivre abroad to Spain, Germany and France. "I was dying to go because I'd never been to Europe before. I love to explore and have a great time." After all, the pursuit of good times is her life's mission. "One of my favorite quotes is from Dr. Seuss," she explains with an adorable bow-lipped smile. "It goes, 'If you never did, you should. These things are fun, and fun is good.'" She bursts into laughter. "Fun is impor­tant! I don't want to be the person who says, 'That would be a nice thing to do' and then never does it. I want to have a life where I can say, 'I did that, and it was awesome!'"

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

