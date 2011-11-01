Playmate: Ciara Price

Miss November brings her brains and beauty to the West Coast

orget Microsoft Support. Allow Miss November Ciara Price to troubleshoot your digital woes. "Ever since the sev­enth grade I've been a closet nerd who took apart computers and put them back together again," the 21-year-old wire­less consultant says. At school Ciara realized her techie wiles had the power to short-circuit the opposite sex. "I was the only girl in my computer class, and because tech talk is like a competition, the guys loved that I could keep up with them," explains Ciara, who when she wasn't online as a teenager was pirouetting in dance class. "I was like, Yes! I can finally talk to the boys about something!" Next on the Maine native's drop-down menu is a move to Los Angeles, which of course will require packing up her iPad, MacBook, dig­ital cameras, flash drives and whatever cell phone she's toting around at the moment ("It's a problem—I go through two or three of them a year"). Charged up over becom­ing a Playmate, an unexpected turn of events that came about when a photographer friend urged her to try modeling, Ciara says, "I'm so proud, excited and, yes, thankful!" Then she winks. "See, I figured I'd be spending the month at my desk back in Maine, but now I'm totally hardwired for the L.A. experience."

MISS NOVEMBER

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

