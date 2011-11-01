Turkish Delight

European goddess

Sila Sahin trailblazes

a path to the usa

"Girls," says Sila §ahin, addressing all women every­where, "we don't necessarily have to live our lives accord­ing to the rules set out for us."

It's a bold state­ment, given that Sila's family comes from Turkey, a Muslim nation where women are often expected to live according to strict societal rules. Though not a Muslim herself, Sila, 25, was brought up by conservative parents. "I was always told, 'You can't go out; you can't have a boy­friend.' I developed an extreme desire for freedom. I felt like Che Guevara."

Sila grew up in Germany and is now a star on the German soap opera Good Times, Bad Times. Earlier this year she stole plenty of hearts in Deutschland when she appeared on the cover of German playboy. Not surprisingly, her pictorial caused an uproar among Islamic groups in Europe, leading one to call for a boycott of her television show. Sila has weathered the storm.

Today she con­ducts her life according to her impulses. "I have an acute curiosity about men, about women. No," she says, "I haven't had an affair with a woman. I just do what I feel is right— try things out, go out a lot, stay out all night without feeling guilty. I had to fight not to live according to the expectations of others," she says. "But I don't want to fight anymore."

