Dead Letter File

HEREWITH, A FEW PIECES OF

INTERESTING CORRESPONDENCE

FROM THE PLAYBOY FILE CABINETS

RAY BRADBURY

Just a note to thank you for the Tine day In Chicago, the good picnic on the beach, the lovely chat all around your good company.. .dee^fappreciated by the girls and by me.

I am writing a new story, which you will see soon. Meanwhile, friend, could you possibly have your honorable secretary send me 20 tear-sheet sets of my DOWN HIND PROM OETTYSBERO? I am In dire need.

Again, thanks! Yours, as ever.

AYN RAND

36 East 36th Street How York 16, New York

March 14, 1964

Chicago 11, Illinois Dear Mr. Fisher:

Thank you for the tear-sheets of my Interview and for

the photographs which you sent me. I am very pleased with the Interview In Its final form. I believe It Justifies the difficulties of our efforts.

Mr. Toffler told me that you wanted copies of our agreement. I am enclosing a copy of your letter of November 11, 1963, and of your telegram of December 2nd.

I am enclosing also the legal form which you sent me and which I have signed.

I would like to ask you a favor, If It Is not too

late. Would It be possible for you to send me a

copy of one of the photographs of me taken by Mr.

Yulman, which was not used In the article? It Is

the laughing photograph which I mentioned to you on

the telephone. If the negatives have not been destroyed,

I would like very much to have It.

With best regards.

Cordially,

Rand

HUNTER S. THOMPSON

Bay 21, 1969

Out-of-pocket expenses Incurred by Hunter S. Thompson during

research on Jean-Claude Kllly profile for Playboy

?198.'t5 ••• Aapen-Chioago RT for Auto Show and 2 days for initial Kllly contact — air-fare.

18.46 ... Calls to Kllly and Bud Stanner (Head Ski) from Aspen to Sun Valley... and other calls, 3/10 — 3/17

220.50 ... RT airfare Aspen, Salt Lake, Chicago, Denver, Aspen for airborne interview with Kllly, 3/13

10.40 ... Holiday Inn lodging 3/13 (0<*-"*¦-") 9.65 •?• cabs to ft froa Denver airport ft one seal, 3/14 27.65 ... one nlte Charter House, Cambridge Mass. 3/19

66.36 ... car rental for 3-day Kllly-skl scene at Watervllle Valley, N.H. — 328 Biles

268.80 ... RT airfare, Aspen-Boston-Aspen (Kllly N.H. gig) 15.50 ... cabs In Chi. -- 3 RT itockyards trips 9.90 ... two tape cartridges ^si 4.50 ... wal for Kllly ft self, SIC airport

30.00 ... Misc. expenses, figured at $5 per day for six days. Including food ft drink st Auto Show, all tips, etc.

35.00 ... total expenses for 2 days at Watervllle Valley H.H skli

resort — receipts not available. I

?9*2.97

, Total

, paid

Woody Creek, Cotorado

GRAHAM GREENE

C6 Albany, London, W.I.

29th March 1961.

Dear Mr. Spectorsky,

Many thanks for sending ne your amusing copy of PLAYBOT with the article by Girodias. I've really nothing to say for publication, but the facts he gives are as far as I am concerned

quite accurate.

Yours

Grahaa Greene. —

WILLIAM BURROUGHS

o/o U.S. Consulate Tangier, Uoroooo

August 12, 1964

Jear Dave Solomon,

la regards an artlole for Playboy. I an prepare! to write an article either onrt|y advice to young writera or on ay ex-p ;r Itinoe la a drug add lot .

Please let ae know if you oan get a $250 turn-down gua­rantee on either subjeot and what length the aagazlna zottld prefer for the artlole. I underatand on the baeia of your prayiono lett >r that in case of acoeptanoe the prloe woaId

If theae flguroav and these subjeota are aooeptable, I

¦ ppreolata vonr sending ; j oon'l r/fat ion

I regain

cordially yours,

WILLIiK

HENRY MILLER

WILL EISNER

THE EDITOR PLAYBOY MAGAZINE

232 East Ohio Street Chicago, Illinois 60611

I refer to tbe exchange of letters In your current Issue of Playboy tat which a discussion of my existence was raised.

Normally, the question of whether I'm dead or alive would leave mt

in a bemused silence - after all, how many of us could an?*er / that unequtvocaily. The "Spirit" however, is another matter.

Aft for the "Spirit" ? ?... Whelll I! L. /