Sex in Cinema 2011
December, 2011
Judging from what and who went down on movie and TV screens last year, Hollywood may finally have driven a stake into that old taboo against "serious* actors showing some flesh, let alone some healthy erotic abandon. In fact, in 2010 scenes of oral copulation seemed almost to be a prerequisite for getting Oscar love. Nominees Michelle Williams and Annette Bening received oral stimulation in Blue Valentine and The Kids Are All Right, respectively, as did Natalie Portman in Black Swan, for which she waltzed home with an Oscar.
Even romantic comedies took a turn for the raunchy, with
Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal having gymnastic sex in Love and Other Drugs and Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling laughing their way through sex in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
But it was still cable TV where grown-ups hung out to enjoy the sexual high jinks of dysfunctional families such as those on Showtime's The Borgias and Weeds. Meanwhile, HBO's True Blood slaked our thirst for insanely over-the-top couplings of every possible persuasion.
Are moviegoers and TV watchers in the midst of a golden age of sense and sexuality? A year-end review of what sizzled on-screen should answer that question.
Tattoo You
Rooney Mara playing an edgy bisexual in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (opposite) keeps Daniel Craig on pins and needles.
Devil in Miss Jones
The icy blonde hotness of January Jones as telepathic mutant Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class could make mad men of us all.
Don't Laugh in Bed
One funny night of sexual escapades with Emma Stone is enough to tame slick ladies' man Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love (top right).
Tough Love
Amy Adams, playing boxer Mark Wahlberg's Boston barmaid girlfriend, packs her own sexy two-fisted punch in The Fighter.
Slow Vamp
With that HBO smolder, True Blood's Anna Paquin doesn't need telepathy to arouse the beast in vampire Alexander Skarsgard.
Chasing Marilyn
In Nobody Else but You, a writer obsesses over the death of a small-town Marilyn Monroe look-alike, played by Sophie Quinton.
The Italians
Violante Placido's blowtorch sexiness as a prostitute in The American ignites a meltdown in professional assassin George Clooney.
Smokin'
Drug-dealing mama Mary-Louise Parker on Weeds enjoys a hair-pulling, booty-biting, backdoor throw-down with Mark-Paul Gosselaar.
Undressed to Kill
Colombiana's Zoe Saldana may be a lethal assassin, but her catlike moves in lingerie, hot pants and skivvies are equally deadly.
Room Service
Lovely German actress Saralisa Volm is a very satisfied guest in Hotel Desire as co-star Clemens Schick provides a special kind of four-star service. I'm Not in Love
Natalie Portman goes commercial after her Black Swan Oscar by starring in No Strings Attached with Charlie Sheen wannabe Ashton Kutcher. Can the two friends keep their relationship purely physical, with no emotional attachment? Only Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, stars of the not so surprisingly similar (for Hollywood) Friends With Benefits, know for sure.
Hell-Raiser
On Showtime's The Borgias, Jeremy Irons, as the corrupt, diabolical Pope Alexander VI, shows his fondness for courtesans and prostitutes.
Gladiator Good Times
There's nothing like a raucous Jaime Murray striptease to light a Roman's candle on Starz's fleshy, bloody, campy Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.
Moon Child
Kirsten Dunst in Melancholia seems convinced that a runaway planet is about to collide with Earth, so why not spend her final hours naked?
Start Your Engines
Julianne Hough as the daughter of a Bible-thumping preacher in Footloose ranks as the hottest hood ornament in any recent movie.
Wet and Wild
No pirate could lust after booty more tempting than the sirens in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. That's why it's a Jolly Roger.
Yoga Bare
Plastic surgeon Antonio Banderas's experiments drive his mysterious captive Elena Anaya to physical and mental extremes in The Skin I Live In.
We'll Guess Wood
Doe-eyed Amanda Seyfried in the Twilight-y Red Riding Hood looks ready to find out exactly what's under wolfish woodcutter Shiloh Fernandez's hood. Women in Love Rebellious Iranian teen beauties Nikohl Boosheri and Sarah Kazemy in Circumstance defy their country's rigid restrictions by falling in passionate love.
Dance Fever
Of the many dance sequences in Black Swan, none compare with Natalie Portman dancing with herself (left). Darkness in Paris In the French import House of Tolerance, a fancy turn-of-the-century Parisian brothel becomes a house of intolerance when a client slashes a Jewish working girl (Alice Barnole). In Cold Blood
On their honeymoon, Kristen Stewart warms up Robert Pattinson with her sexually healing mojo in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part I Floored
The bored heroine of Turn Me On, Dammit! (Helene Bergsholm) satisfies her erotic itch by pleasuring herself to sweet nothings from a phone-sex worker (opposite).
That's Why They Call It the Blues
Not even a coed shower can save Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling's bad marriage in Blue Valentine.
Sacked
Ticked-off Maria Bello settles the score with her co-worker lover in The Company Men by firing him.
Open Wide
In Our Day Will Come, Vincent Cassel enjoys a sexy threesome that involves gorgeous Camille Rowe.
Comin' at Ya
3D Sex and Zen: Extreme Ecstasy features a hero (Hiro Hayama) whose donkey-penis implant makes him very popular. No subtitles needed. One Pill Makes You Larger Health-challenged Anne Hathaway in Love and Other Drugs finds symptom relief—and rafter-shaking sex—with ever-ready Viagra rep Jake Gyllenhaal.
Luck o' the Irish
Laura Ramsey straightens the shillelagh of her 1970s-era Irish mobster boyfriend in Kill the Irishman.
Bi the Way
In The Kids Are All Right, bisexual Julianne Moore takes in restaurateur Mark Ruffalo's specialty of the day.
Skin Game
On HBO's Game of Thrones, lusty medieval prostitutes like Esme Bianco exist only to service aristos.
