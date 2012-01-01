Playmate Review
January / February, 2012
A friendly reminder from the women who made 2011 a most beautiful year
ake heed, Americans! It's an election year, and your right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. But surely you've suffered enough bickering between Democrats and Republicans. So give yourself a break from presidential politics and start stumping for an election of a more pleasurable sort—that of the 2012 Playmate of the Year. Our 12 candidates
are hitting the campaign trail with this 11-page blowout, all yearning to become playboy's newest first lady. (For moving pictures, watch Playboy TV's Playmate Review 2011 special, which runs through January.) After you've perused our campaign literature, help Hef determine a winner by casting your ballot at playboy.com/pmoy2012. It's your civic duty!
AIA SOPHIA
"My life is a fairy tale," says Anna, who currently inhabits a real-life wonderland—the Playboy Mansion— along with Hef and Miss November 2OIO Shera Bechand."l flew to London for the opening of the new Playboy Club, I met Johnny Depp at a premiere and I'm escorted to the front of the line at Disneyland!"A dead ringer for aaress Alice Faye, one of Hef's first blonde crushes, Anna is about to twinkle on the silver screen in the comedy Project X. Yet she has her sights set on a happy ending that has nothing to do with the movies. "It would be a huge honor to become PMOY. If I get it, I can promise you there will be a lot of crying."
kUII JOHNSON
"Posing for playboy changed my life,"
says Kylie."I had never modeled before
and was really shy. Taking my clothes
off for the camera was an exhilarating
experience that boosted my confidence
and allowed me to see myself in a
completely different light." Bask in
Kylie's new identity early this year when
Playboy TV airs the mockumentary
Playmate Guide to the Universe, which
co-stars Miss September 2009 Kimberly
Phillips and Miss September 2010 Olivia
Paige. Kylie is enjoying her transformed
personality."Women are lying if they
say they don't want to be a Playmate.
I mean, who doesn't want every single
guy drooling over you?"
HI-LIIG LAM
When not competing in beauty pageants, Mei-Ling, an ESPN addict, spent her adolescence at the TD Garden, cheering on her beloved Boston Celtics. The former Miss Maine Teen USA could never have imagined, however, that with her next big title— Miss June 2011—would come Celtics tickets so close to the action she could see the sweat on Paul Pierce's headband. "I shot some of my playboy pictorial at a Celtics game," she says."Because I had courtside seats, I was able to make eye contact with the players, which was awesome. Without a doubt, it was one of the greatest moments of my life."
ASHLEY MATI1GLY
"I don't just love the glamour scene; I want to be part of it," Ashley professed to us last March. Mission accomplished. Today the paparazzi shadow her as she moves about Beverly Hills, and she's treated like royalty across the pond. "The last time I was in London, everyone who worked at my hotel told me how big a star I am," she says."Nothing like that happened before I became a Playmate."Ashley also frequently rubs glamorous elbows as a guest host on Playboy Radio.Tve interviewed a bunch of celebrities. I ask them how they got where they are and what they want to do next. It's a ton of fun!"
Welcome to the veritable double life of our Ukrainian-born Miss August. By day Iryna is a diligent MBA student at the University of Arizona and a full-time interpreter. But come sundown she morphs into a bikini-clad cage girl for World Fighting Federation MMA matches."When people learn about everything I do, they're like,'My God, you have two lives!'"she says. Her subterfuge, however, is becoming less effective."My pictorial was published in the Romanian edition of playboy because I'm from Crimea, a popular vacation destination for Eastern Europeans. So now I'm known worldwide!"
RAINY DAY
A proud small-town Texan, Rainy found herself glitteringly transformed in sequined pasties at the 2011 Midsummer Night's Dream Party."I felt like Alice in Wonderland when I danced onstage with LMFAO/'she says. "Everybody told me/You're so wild!'But I'm not— I'm usually in bed by 9:30 p.m." Back home Rainy has been the topic of conversation ever since the December issue debuted."My farmer friends who buy coffee every morning at my old workplace, the local pharmacy, couldn't wait to see it. But they got a butt chewing from their wives:'I can look at her but you can't, because you know her!'"
CIARA PRICE
Only a few months ago, Ciara, a
self-proclaimed tech nerd, lived in
rural Maine and worked as a wireless
consultant. But now, she rejoices,
"I'm not only a Playmate; I was also
the November cover girl. That just
doesn't happen!" It does, of course,
in Hef's world. And so Ciara has
pulled up stakes and moved to Los
Angeles, where she's been shooting
footage for Playboy TV and enjoying
the city's nightlife with her fellow
Playmates."Living in California is
awesome," she says."Everybody,
including my mom, says I was born
in the wrong state. I'm more excited
about my future every day!"
Amanda's entrance onto the world
stage has only amplified her Dr. Seuss-
inspired life philosophy—"If you
never did, you should. These things are
fun,and fun is good."To wit:"In the
past few months I've been to London,
Las Vegas and Cancun/'she explains.
"I also had a blast in Ibiza with Miss
October 2008 Kelly Carrington,
who has become a close friend of
mine." Nothing, though, has topped
the experience of being a Playmate.
"This is the biggest adventure of all.
I thought things would have calmed
down by now, but they haven't. If
anything, life is getting more intense."
TIFFANY TOTH
With 25,000 and counting Facebook admirers, Tiffany won a legion of new fans thanks to a single line on her Data Sheet."Because I wrote that one of my turn-ons is a man in uniform, firemen, cops and soldiers love me," the California makeup artist says."In fact, a lot of guys in the Army ask me to go to military dances with them." As for her own career aspirations, the Cyber Girl turned Miss September says,"l would like to open my own bakery, but only on the condition that I could continue to do makeup. Nor would I stop modeling—I'd just do less of it and only for playboy."
"Over the past year, everything has
gone exactly as I imagined it," Sasha
marvels. Since becoming Miss May, she
has schmoozed with adoring fans at
playboy events ranging from a post-
Lollapalooza yacht party to a swank
evening at Chicago's glam Crimson
Lounge. "It was crazy. People actually
drove in from different states to get
my autograph."When not representing
playboy, Sasha is focused on a line
of sexy aprons—yes, aprons—she
developed and will soon bring to
market."l want people to realize that
Playmates aren't just a bunch of pretty
faces. We're smart and creative, too."
Ever the entrepreneur, ]essa wakes up each morning at 7:30 for a whirlwind of business meetings, modeling gigs and networking opportunities."It's nonstop, but that's okay," she assures us."l can sleep when I'm dead."Thus far her hard work has paid off. She recently launched her own swimwear line, appeared on Comedy Central's Tosh.O and shot an ad in the Grotto for Milwaukee's Best beer. "Posing for playboy helped me realize I could do it all," says Jessa, who aspires to build a global brand around herself a la Kimora Lee Simmons."I'd be a great PMOY because nobody works harder than I do. In that way, I'd be an inspiration."
Our resident daredevil and former mainstay on the Playboy TV program Badass, ]aclyn upped the thrill factor recently when she signed on as a hostess for the MMA cable channel Blackbelt TV. "Not long ago I was at a press junket for the movie Warrior, and reporters from E! and CNN were sitting next to me. I thought, Wow! I've always wanted to be a broadcast journalist, and now I'm actually doing it." She vows that if she's anointed PMOY she'll wear rabbit ears and a rabbit tail everywhere."! will show up at every event in my Bunny suit because I love being associated with playboy and everything it has given me."
Vote for Playmate of the Year at playboy .com/pmoy2012.
