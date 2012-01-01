The year in Sex

Beneath the plain gray boxer briefs

poLiTics

' VIVA BERLUSCONI

Italy's embattled prime minister, Silvio

Berlusconi, who confessed he could handle only eight

of the 11 ladies offered to him at a "bunga bunga" party, faces

charges of paying then minor Ruby Rubacuori

Eight is enough!

You've been terminated!

HE JUST LOST A GIRL NAMED MARIA

Revelations that California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had carried on an affair with Gigi Goyette (top left) were tough enough. Learning that he'd fathered a son with housekeeper Mildred Baena (top right) was too much for his wife of 25 years, Maria Shriver.

of society lurks the torpedo of truth

I've been attacked..

Y I've been w immoral! .

Me too. )

I'm a Weiner!

I'm a winner!

NA ZDROWIE!

Polish parliamentary candidate Katarzyna Lenart stripped to her bra in this campaign video. A cen­sored sign then appeared, followed by the words "Want more? Vote SLD. Only we can do more."

INSERT YOUR OWN WEINER JOKE HERE

Tweeted crotch shots sent to, among others, porn star Ginger Lee (far right) and single mom Meagan Broussard (inset) cost married New York representa­tive Anthony Weiner his job and inspired an action toy, available in both G-rated and explicit versions.

AUTHOR! AUTHOR!

Our favorite linguist and PMOY for 1997, Victoria Silvstedt, has come out with a

¦memoir, written in French. The blonde bombshell was once voted "sexiest woman in the world."

CAUGHT IN THE WEB

Representative Christopher Lee quit Congress when the woman he'd wooed on Craigslist googled him, found he wasn't single as advertised and blabbed. This just in, Chris: There are no secrets on the net.

28 YEARS I LATER

Kiss's Gene Simmons finally poppe the question to Shannon | Tweed, mom of his two kids and playboy's PMOY1982.

ANOTHER HOLLYWOOD DISASTER?

Ashton Kutcher may have strayed from his marriage to Demi Moore with Sara Leal (top right) and Brittney Jones (above left). Or maybe not. What we know for sure: After posing nude for a billboard, he told Ellen DeGeneres, "Whatever I'm doing, I'm just going to do it nude."

RIDE ME, BABY

A testament to human creativity and ingenuity: this gar­gantuan dildo at the opening day of the Los Angeles EXXXotica Expo, a show for "like-minded adults."

WE'VE SAID IT BEFORE, AND WE'LL SAY IT AGAIN: SEX SELLS

From left: Actress-model Kelly Brook sheds clothes and dons snake paint for a PETA ad; a fiscally conservative nude couple poses for a Young Britons' Foundation campaign to cut spending, debt and taxes; Miranda Kerr promotes Rag & Bone jeans; Ryanair advertises its flights to Germany for Oktoberfest; models Max Motta and Mariana Braga pour Tom Ford Neroli Portofino eau de parfum over each other in a steamy shower scene—good clean fun.

POLITICS

I've been waiting!

You've been cheating!

BOW ARTS

The latest calendar from Italian tire company Pirelli features Ukrainian-Canadian model Daria Werbowy as Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt. She looks like a killer to us.

WAS OUR INVITATION LOST IN THE MAIL?

French photog Gerard Rancinan spent months recruiting 25 extras to shoot this orgy scene in one frame in an enor­mous studio. The photo, a tribute to a Thomas Couture painting, was displayed at the Opera Gallery in Paris.

BLOWIN' IN THE WIND

Baring breasts in Toronto is legal, but witless authorities forbade demonstra­tors to do it in a public park, spark­ing this let-'em-all-hang-out protest by members of gotopless.org. We can't think of a more critical social cause out there today.

SEEING DOUBLE

Here's Mariah Carey

doing the de rigueur

artsy pregnant nude

photo a la Demi Moore,

1991—only Mariah had

not one child cooking

but twins, courtesy of

husband Nick Cannon.

When a man loves

a woman very much....

FATHER OF THE YEAR AWARD

French billionaire entrepreneur Frangois-Henri Pinault has a four-year-old girl with his actress wife, Salma Hayek. This past summer it was confirmed that—what do you

know?—Pinault also has a five-year-old son with supermodel Linda ^

Evangelista. He must have been , quite busy in 2006 to 2007, to £

say the least.

LOOKING OUT FOR HER GIRLStJpW^ \ >

The Girls Next Door alumna Holly MacnSwi, now starring in Las Vegas's Peepshow, has insured her amazing breasts with Lloyd's of London for 1 mil­lion smackers. "I thought I'd cover my assets," she explains.

And they're worth it!

GOOD-BYE GIRL

With a wedding date four days away and her photo on the cover of our July issue

(INTRODUCING MRS. CRYSTAL

hefner), Crystal Harris called

t off. Hef let her keep the $90,000 engagement ring.

I What a guy, right? Meet the boss's gorgeous new

girlfriends in our next issue.

GAGA FOR GAGA

Accepting her Fashion Icon award from the ,. Council of Fashion Designers f America, .ady Gaga demon­strates her talent.

GO GET 'EM, TIGER

To focus on her Dancing With the Stars per­formances, playboy cover girl Karina Smirnoff

postponed her wed­ding to Detroit Tigers ^ hurler Brad Penny.

RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE

Turned on by shirtless shots of 3 Vladimir Putin that surfaced in

the press, a group of young Russian beauties formed Putin's Army, urging fellow supporters to shed their tops in his honor.

But he'll

have the last

dance.

I've dodged a bullet.

SPLITS

VILLE

NAKED AMBITION

Hoping to set a Guinness World Record, nearly 400 skinny-dippers braved June's 54-degree waters at Rhossili Beach near Swansea, South Wales. No official word yet on whether they broke any records, but they did raise $8,000 for charity.

MAG­NIFICENT MARILYN

A 26-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her iconic Seven Year Itch pose now graces a plaza on Chicago's Magnifi­cent Mile, providing bystanders an unexpected

benefit: shel­ter on the Windy City's

rainy days

(one out

of every

three).

HANDS-ON FASHION

Audience fave at

designer Jean-Charles Castel-bajac's spring show:

this black leather

bandeau.

FOUND: PERFECT BREASTS

Using 100 Page 3 girls like Linda Lusardi (pictured) for research, British plastic surgeon Patrick Mallucci calculated the ideal breast shape: 45 percent above

the nipple, 55 per­cent below. ^

The show vmust go on'

CRAZY FOR CRAZY HORSE

Playmate of the Year 2011 Clain "sizzled" in her April return to the Ci Paris revue at Las Vegas's MGM Grand, according to celeb journalist Robin Leach. Says Claire, "I love the adrenaline rush."

TABLES /

TURNED \

The hidden-

camera tactics of To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen backfired when National Enquirer cameramen caught the married TV personality in a liaison with West Palm Beach TV reporter Kristyn Caddell.

I've been \. caught!

I've been up-skirted!

LADY WANTS A BONE

Dog walker Westley Artope is suing socialite Paige Bluhdorn of affluent Bedford Hills, New York for ask­ing him to take care of more than just her pooch. The lawsuit alleges that Bluhdorn—a former model who, let's be honest, is extraordi­narily attractive—exposed herself to Artope on several occasions and told him, "I can make it a lot easier for you, Wes."

NEXT TIME, SCARLETT, SEND A LETTER

Scarlett Johansson told Vanity Fair's Peter Biskind she wasn't at all

embarrassed about those leaked nude photos she had sent to her then hus­band Ryan Reynolds. After all, she says, "I know my best angles. It's not like I was shoot­ing a porno. Although

there's nothing wrong with that, either." Christopher Chaney, the guy who admittedly hacked her e-mail account (and those of oth­ers, including Mila Kunis, Christina Aguilera and Renee Olstead), faces charges that could put him behind bars for 121 years. Despite his apol­ogies, Chaney pleaded not guilty.

AS IF PBS DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH TROUBLES

After thousands of LGBT activists signed an online petition asking for Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie to

get married, PBS issued a statement assuring the public that television's most beloved bachelor roommates

are not gay. They're best friends and nothing more. And by the way—the network reminds

us—Bert and Ernie

are puppets.

WE BET THAT'S HANK'S FAVORITE ISLAND

While promot­ing her latest

book, Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails and Getting My Sexy Back, Kendra Wilkinson told Fox News that one way she and her hubby, Hank Baskett, got their postpartum sexy back was by not limiting their love-making to the bedroom. "I built my island in the kitchen to be exactly Hank's height," she said.

COP BUSTED

New Mexico officials ruled that state police officer Bert Lopez had com­mitted no crime when he had sex

with an unnamed female on the hood of a car, but he did lose his job over the incident—which, unfor­tunately for him, was caught on tape

by a security camera at the gate of a ranch owned by Santa Fe County. It was quite the come­down for Officer Lopez, who in 2009 had been named a state police officer of the year.

UNFRIENDLY SKIES

It's hard to tell these days what will get you tossed off an air­plane. For Malinda Knowles, it

was having a JetBlue official assume she wasn't wearing 4 shorts under her baggy T-shirt. 1 US Airways booted DeShon I Marman because his pants were too saggy. And trust South­west to come through with a twofer: The airline ousted Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong for wearing low-slung trousers and escorted The L Word actress Leisha Hailey off of one of its planes for kissing her girlfriend, Camila Grey, in mid-flight.

FLEXIBLE FLIER

An extraordi­narily nimble

contestant, Alesia Vazmit-sel of Belarus, took home the women's gold medal at the 2011 World Pole Dance Cham­pionships in Budapest.

SPARKING METERS

The city of Bonn, Germany has installed meters that tax prostitutes six euros a night for soliciting on the streets. The first night's take from the devices, which are situated in an indus­trial area where hookers may oper­ate legally: 264 euros. The city also thoughtfully provides "consummation areas": wooden garages where sexual transactions may take place.

GUESS AGAIN

Fashion bigwigs began asking, "Who's the blonde girl?" at the Paris shows in 2010. Since then, 20-

year-old Andrej Pejic, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has become one of the world's most popular runway models—despite the fact that he's

a guy. Now living in Australia, Pejic has been featured in ad campaigns for Marc Jacobs and runway shows for Jean Paul Gaultier.

BOBBIES VS. BOOBIES

Members of the Ukrainian group Femen have a way of staging topless protests— and getting busted for it. Above, a member is arrested in Kiev for trimming a floral display honoring the 20th anniversary of Ukraine's independence; the group intended the action as a complaint about government policies that have reduced the standard of living.

