The year in Sex
January / February, 2012
Beneath the plain gray boxer briefs
poLiTics
' VIVA BERLUSCONI
Italy's embattled prime minister, Silvio
Berlusconi, who confessed he could handle only eight
of the 11 ladies offered to him at a "bunga bunga" party, faces
charges of paying then minor Ruby Rubacuori
y
Eight is enough!
You've been terminated!
HE JUST LOST A GIRL NAMED MARIA
Revelations that California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had carried on an affair with Gigi Goyette (top left) were tough enough. Learning that he'd fathered a son with housekeeper Mildred Baena (top right) was too much for his wife of 25 years, Maria Shriver.
of society lurks the torpedo of truth
I've been attacked..
Y I've been w immoral! .
Me too. )
I'm a Weiner!
I'm a winner!
NA ZDROWIE!
Polish parliamentary candidate Katarzyna Lenart stripped to her bra in this campaign video. A censored sign then appeared, followed by the words "Want more? Vote SLD. Only we can do more."
INSERT YOUR OWN WEINER JOKE HERE
Tweeted crotch shots sent to, among others, porn star Ginger Lee (far right) and single mom Meagan Broussard (inset) cost married New York representative Anthony Weiner his job and inspired an action toy, available in both G-rated and explicit versions.
AUTHOR! AUTHOR!
Our favorite linguist and PMOY for 1997, Victoria Silvstedt, has come out with a
¦memoir, written in French. The blonde bombshell was once voted "sexiest woman in the world."
CAUGHT IN THE WEB
Representative Christopher Lee quit Congress when the woman he'd wooed on Craigslist googled him, found he wasn't single as advertised and blabbed. This just in, Chris: There are no secrets on the net.
28 YEARS I LATER
Kiss's Gene Simmons finally poppe the question to Shannon | Tweed, mom of his two kids and playboy's PMOY1982.
1
ANOTHER HOLLYWOOD DISASTER?
Ashton Kutcher may have strayed from his marriage to Demi Moore with Sara Leal (top right) and Brittney Jones (above left). Or maybe not. What we know for sure: After posing nude for a billboard, he told Ellen DeGeneres, "Whatever I'm doing, I'm just going to do it nude."
RIDE ME, BABY
A testament to human creativity and ingenuity: this gargantuan dildo at the opening day of the Los Angeles EXXXotica Expo, a show for "like-minded adults."
WE'VE SAID IT BEFORE, AND WE'LL SAY IT AGAIN: SEX SELLS
From left: Actress-model Kelly Brook sheds clothes and dons snake paint for a PETA ad; a fiscally conservative nude couple poses for a Young Britons' Foundation campaign to cut spending, debt and taxes; Miranda Kerr promotes Rag & Bone jeans; Ryanair advertises its flights to Germany for Oktoberfest; models Max Motta and Mariana Braga pour Tom Ford Neroli Portofino eau de parfum over each other in a steamy shower scene—good clean fun.
POLITICS
/T /mi
I've been waiting!
You've been cheating!
BOW ARTS
The latest calendar from Italian tire company Pirelli features Ukrainian-Canadian model Daria Werbowy as Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt. She looks like a killer to us.
WAS OUR INVITATION LOST IN THE MAIL?
French photog Gerard Rancinan spent months recruiting 25 extras to shoot this orgy scene in one frame in an enormous studio. The photo, a tribute to a Thomas Couture painting, was displayed at the Opera Gallery in Paris.
BLOWIN' IN THE WIND
Baring breasts in Toronto is legal, but witless authorities forbade demonstrators to do it in a public park, sparking this let-'em-all-hang-out protest by members of gotopless.org. We can't think of a more critical social cause out there today.
SEEING DOUBLE
Here's Mariah Carey
doing the de rigueur
artsy pregnant nude
photo a la Demi Moore,
1991—only Mariah had
not one child cooking
but twins, courtesy of
husband Nick Cannon.
When a man loves
L
a woman very much....
FATHER OF THE YEAR AWARD
French billionaire entrepreneur Frangois-Henri Pinault has a four-year-old girl with his actress wife, Salma Hayek. This past summer it was confirmed that—what do you
know?—Pinault also has a five-year-old son with supermodel Linda ^
Evangelista. He must have been , quite busy in 2006 to 2007, to £
say the least.
LOOKING OUT FOR HER GIRLStJpW^ \ >
The Girls Next Door alumna Holly MacnSwi, now starring in Las Vegas's Peepshow, has insured her amazing breasts with Lloyd's of London for 1 million smackers. "I thought I'd cover my assets," she explains.
And they're worth it!
GOOD-BYE GIRL
With a wedding date four days away and her photo on the cover of our July issue
(INTRODUCING MRS. CRYSTAL
hefner), Crystal Harris called
t off. Hef let her keep the $90,000 engagement ring.
I What a guy, right? Meet the boss's gorgeous new
girlfriends in our next issue.
GAGA FOR GAGA
Accepting her Fashion Icon award from the ,. Council of Fashion Designers f America, .ady Gaga demonstrates her talent.
GO GET 'EM, TIGER
To focus on her Dancing With the Stars performances, playboy cover girl Karina Smirnoff
postponed her wedding to Detroit Tigers ^ hurler Brad Penny.
RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE
Turned on by shirtless shots of 3 Vladimir Putin that surfaced in
the press, a group of young Russian beauties formed Putin's Army, urging fellow supporters to shed their tops in his honor.
But he'll
have the last
dance.
I've dodged a bullet.
SPLITS
VILLE
NAKED AMBITION
Hoping to set a Guinness World Record, nearly 400 skinny-dippers braved June's 54-degree waters at Rhossili Beach near Swansea, South Wales. No official word yet on whether they broke any records, but they did raise $8,000 for charity.
MAGNIFICENT MARILYN
A 26-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her iconic Seven Year Itch pose now graces a plaza on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, providing bystanders an unexpected
benefit: shelter on the Windy City's
rainy days
(one out
of every
three).
HANDS-ON FASHION
Audience fave at
designer Jean-Charles Castel-bajac's spring show:
this black leather
bandeau.
FOUND: PERFECT BREASTS
Using 100 Page 3 girls like Linda Lusardi (pictured) for research, British plastic surgeon Patrick Mallucci calculated the ideal breast shape: 45 percent above
the nipple, 55 percent below. ^
The show vmust go on'
CRAZY FOR CRAZY HORSE
Playmate of the Year 2011 Clain "sizzled" in her April return to the Ci Paris revue at Las Vegas's MGM Grand, according to celeb journalist Robin Leach. Says Claire, "I love the adrenaline rush."
TABLES /
TURNED \
The hidden-
camera tactics of To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen backfired when National Enquirer cameramen caught the married TV personality in a liaison with West Palm Beach TV reporter Kristyn Caddell.
I've been \. caught!
I've been up-skirted!
LADY WANTS A BONE
Dog walker Westley Artope is suing socialite Paige Bluhdorn of affluent Bedford Hills, New York for asking him to take care of more than just her pooch. The lawsuit alleges that Bluhdorn—a former model who, let's be honest, is extraordinarily attractive—exposed herself to Artope on several occasions and told him, "I can make it a lot easier for you, Wes."
NEXT TIME, SCARLETT, SEND A LETTER
Scarlett Johansson told Vanity Fair's Peter Biskind she wasn't at all
embarrassed about those leaked nude photos she had sent to her then husband Ryan Reynolds. After all, she says, "I know my best angles. It's not like I was shooting a porno. Although
there's nothing wrong with that, either." Christopher Chaney, the guy who admittedly hacked her e-mail account (and those of others, including Mila Kunis, Christina Aguilera and Renee Olstead), faces charges that could put him behind bars for 121 years. Despite his apologies, Chaney pleaded not guilty.
AS IF PBS DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH TROUBLES
After thousands of LGBT activists signed an online petition asking for Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie to
get married, PBS issued a statement assuring the public that television's most beloved bachelor roommates
are not gay. They're best friends and nothing more. And by the way—the network reminds
us—Bert and Ernie
are puppets.
WE BET THAT'S HANK'S FAVORITE ISLAND
While promoting her latest
book, Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails and Getting My Sexy Back, Kendra Wilkinson told Fox News that one way she and her hubby, Hank Baskett, got their postpartum sexy back was by not limiting their love-making to the bedroom. "I built my island in the kitchen to be exactly Hank's height," she said.
COP BUSTED
New Mexico officials ruled that state police officer Bert Lopez had committed no crime when he had sex
with an unnamed female on the hood of a car, but he did lose his job over the incident—which, unfortunately for him, was caught on tape
by a security camera at the gate of a ranch owned by Santa Fe County. It was quite the comedown for Officer Lopez, who in 2009 had been named a state police officer of the year.
UNFRIENDLY SKIES
It's hard to tell these days what will get you tossed off an airplane. For Malinda Knowles, it
was having a JetBlue official assume she wasn't wearing 4 shorts under her baggy T-shirt. 1 US Airways booted DeShon I Marman because his pants were too saggy. And trust Southwest to come through with a twofer: The airline ousted Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong for wearing low-slung trousers and escorted The L Word actress Leisha Hailey off of one of its planes for kissing her girlfriend, Camila Grey, in mid-flight.
FLEXIBLE FLIER
An extraordinarily nimble
contestant, Alesia Vazmit-sel of Belarus, took home the women's gold medal at the 2011 World Pole Dance Championships in Budapest.
SPARKING METERS
The city of Bonn, Germany has installed meters that tax prostitutes six euros a night for soliciting on the streets. The first night's take from the devices, which are situated in an industrial area where hookers may operate legally: 264 euros. The city also thoughtfully provides "consummation areas": wooden garages where sexual transactions may take place.
GUESS AGAIN
Fashion bigwigs began asking, "Who's the blonde girl?" at the Paris shows in 2010. Since then, 20-
year-old Andrej Pejic, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has become one of the world's most popular runway models—despite the fact that he's
a guy. Now living in Australia, Pejic has been featured in ad campaigns for Marc Jacobs and runway shows for Jean Paul Gaultier.
BOBBIES VS. BOOBIES
Members of the Ukrainian group Femen have a way of staging topless protests— and getting busted for it. Above, a member is arrested in Kiev for trimming a floral display honoring the 20th anniversary of Ukraine's independence; the group intended the action as a complaint about government policies that have reduced the standard of living.
