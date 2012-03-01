Playmate: Lisa Seiffert

MISS MARCH SHINES BRIGHT

I

'm notorious in the fashion industry for taking my clothes off," says Lisa Seiffert, Austra­lian supermodel cum Miss March. "I didn't plan it that way; it's just that I'm always pushing the enve­lope." Lisa's geographic boundaries first expanded at the age of 16, when she moved to New York City from her oceanside village of Bowen, Queensland to become a full-fledged Ford model. "It was overwhelming to come from my small hometown and move in with Katie Ford's family. I started meet­ing stars like Leonardo DiCaprio. I felt as if I was on an episode of Seinfeld." Today, having strutted the world's premier catwalks and starred in Victoria's Secret and Guess ad campaigns, Lisa finds her­self in even headier circles. "Puffy is a dear friend of mine. He calls me

his go-to white girl. I was one of two girls in a suggested menage a trois in his Sean John Unforgivable fra­grance commercial," she says of the steamy ad. "It was banned in the U.S." Despite the glamour that sur­rounds her, Lisa considers herself a "bohemian beach girl" at heart. "I'm from the beach. It's where I grew up. Give me some sunscreen and a pair of sunglasses, and I'm good to go." (Her preferred beach attire? Nothing, of course.) Although she hopes to use her Playmate status to bring attention to the causes close to her heart—particularly defores­tation in the Amazon—her main priority is to thrill. "When I'm pos­ing nude, I'm doing it because I want to make men lick their lips. It has to turn them on." Then she whispers, like a sultry March breeze, "I love doing that."

