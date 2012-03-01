Playmate: Lisa Seiffert

MISS MARCH SHINES BRIGHT
'm notorious in the fashion industry for taking my clothes off," says Lisa Seiffert, Australian supermodel cum Miss March. "I didn't plan it that way; it's just that I'm always pushing the envelope." Lisa's geographic boundaries first expanded at the age of 16, when she moved to New York City from her oceanside village of Bowen, Queensland to become a full-fledged Ford model. "It was overwhelming to come from my small hometown and move in with Katie Ford's family. I started meeting stars like Leonardo DiCaprio. I felt as if I was on an episode of Seinfeld." Today, having strutted the world's premier catwalks and starred in Victoria's Secret and Guess ad campaigns, Lisa finds herself in even headier circles. "Puffy is a dear friend of mine. He calls me
his go-to white girl. I was one of two girls in a suggested menage a trois in his Sean John Unforgivable fragrance commercial," she says of the steamy ad. "It was banned in the U.S." Despite the glamour that surrounds her, Lisa considers herself a "bohemian beach girl" at heart. "I'm from the beach. It's where I grew up. Give me some sunscreen and a pair of sunglasses, and I'm good to go." (Her preferred beach attire? Nothing, of course.) Although she hopes to use her Playmate status to bring attention to the causes close to her heart—particularly deforestation in the Amazon—her main priority is to thrill. "When I'm posing nude, I'm doing it because I want to make men lick their lips. It has to turn them on." Then she whispers, like a sultry March breeze, "I love doing that."
PLAYMATE DATA SHEET
