London Calling

Natalie Loren (above left) in white tie and (next page) almost nothing at all.

"I like to think I've made people have orgasms on the dance floor," says Natalie Loren, half of the British electro DJ duo Luxury Kills. Chances are good this model, actress and mixmaster's hunch is correct: The 26-year-old's client list includes the likes of Brett Ratner and EMI Records, along with a slew of international fashion houses—bosses that require dance-floor climaxes on throbbing demand. Born in Liver­pool to an English mom and a Mauritian dad, Natalie started modeling at the age of 16 when she was discovered by erotic-photography legend Bob Carlos Clarke. She learned her DJ chops from tech house guru Mr. C at his pioneering London club, the End. Hundreds of gigs later (including a notorious acting turn with Jared Leto in the racy 30 Seconds to Mars video for "Hurricane," the CD sin­gle of which she remixed), Natalie has a distinctly feminine take on her craft. "It's a big responsibility to be the DJ, because you're controlling the room and have to make sure every­one is in a sexy, up mood. Being a girl, I make a real effort to add sexiness and glamour by dressing in high heels, tiny shorts and a corset," she says. "Still, you can't plan a set. You have to feel out the crowd. In that way, I think con­necting with a dance crowd is absolutely the same as connecting with a man. It's like being on a date when you meet a guy and flirt, establish chem­istry, make a connection, have a few drinks and get playful, and all the while the rhythm is pulsing until finally it explodes in a cre­scendo of beats." Natalie's greatest professional hurdle? Her 30D bust set on a five-foot-two frame. "If I'm leaning down and the mixing decks are high up, my puppies can get in the way," she says. "But I'm a professional. I can deal with it!"

