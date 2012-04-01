Playmate: Raquel Pomplun

Miss April sets both hearts and stomachs aflutter

aving witnessed many a man turn to mush after sampling her killer chiles rellenos, Raquel Pomplun says with a knowing laugh, strongly believe diat die way to a man's heart is dirough his amach!" No mere chef, the effervescent Raquel is a passion-^ate gourmand of life itself. "My Twitter bio reads, 'Fun crazy girl who Joves to dance and laugh out loud,'" she says. "That's defi­nitely me! I enjoy life to its fullest and want to know a litde bit about everything." Thus far, her recipe for achieving diat goal has included playing soccer in die hills of Mexico, training in classical ballet and acing math tests widiout ever opening a book. "I don't need to study for madi," says Raquel, a biochemistry major. "In fact, I love math so much that I dream about it, which is crazy. Nobody does that!" Anodier persistent dream of hers: becoming a Playmate. And so last summer she sent a picture of herself to piayboy. Two weeks later, we called her in for a test shoot. "Now here I am," she says. "I'm not only Miss April, but I'm also on the cover with Bruno Mars. When I found out, I ran around my house screaming for 30 minutes." For die record, Raquel wasn't alone in her ecstasy—Mr. Mars spent die cover shoot improvis­ing paeans to her. "It was awesome. When I'd pose and my booty would touch his leg, he'd sing, 'Oh, Raquel, her booty is touching my diigh! Oh, Raquel, would you be mine?' I was in heaven."

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

Jc>rf\o{uf\

" r

NAME:.

BUST: ^ I -t-J WAIST:___4-2______HIPS:

HEIGHT:____i_^2______WEIGHT:_______/2.2i

BIRTH DATE: /0"2<f"/P/__BIRTHPLACE: oQj) L/hPOO . (St\

ambitions : To qe\ YvwA <\e<v&e, \x\ hioohfTYirdTU cx\A

n n n , i

TURN-ONS:.

. T f^Ink \Vf.

u

our

TURNOFFS:

: X

havina nood

PERFECT BEDROOM mtistp- ^fin'l'QnA'S xl&3nmbfll 1?X. TT

n

my passion:

Tia

f

ror rlQ<L<;ir,Ql holk-h H ran'! iiwjflinf! lif-e uaflW" if ! my dream rAR, A uihi'W ftMVJ ?gSl uii"H\-hrft^d u)indou)&. X

iV's -fas4; c\Qg;u and e.Wonx^c - \u<;V like,