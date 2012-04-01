Playmates and Rock Stars

AND TOMMY LEE! Bebe and ToddTsltcmhon^ celebrating the union of sound and beauty

20 rock the rabbit.

Harrison once wrote a song called "Apple Scruffs," about the teenage girls who staked out the Beatles' Apple Corps offices. They'd do anything to get

their hands on a Beatle. Anything! Frank Zappa had his GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously), seven young women who liked to party with him on the road. Jimi Hendrix couldn't walk out his door without finding a woman who wanted to play his organ; the strangest was Cynthia Plaster Caster, who made a mold of his penis for posterity. (Hendrix's bass player Noel Redding had his thing plastered by Cynthia too. So did the road manager for the

Who, the tour manager for Led Zeppelin and a good portion of the band MC5.)

What's the point of all this? If you're a big-time musician or even someone acquainted with a big-time musician, women will kick and scream to get their hands on your instrument, whether you know how to play the thing or not.

Rockers who really make it to the top become picky about their women. If you could have anyone, with whom would you spend your nights wrestling naked? Exactly: Playmates, the sex icons of their eras, from Shannon Tweed to Pamela Anderson.

Over these eight pages, we look back at rockers and the women who popped out of the pages of this magazine and into their loving arms. Think of it as a special backstage pass.