Playboy's 2012 Baseball Preview
May, 2012
Get ready for the 2012 season
READY OR NOT
During a 13-year playing career, Mike Matheny was often praised for his managerial potential. Still, when the St. Louis Cardinals selected him last fall to replace manager Tony La Russa, it was a surprise. Matheny had served the Cardinals as a catching instructor but had no managerial experience. The Cardinals are defending world champions. Can they repeat? The odds are stacked against them. In only 14 instances has a franchise won consecutive world championships, including six times by the Yankees. A National League team has won back-to-back championships only three times-Cincinnati in1975and1976, the New York Giants in 1921 and 1922, and the Chicago Cubs in 1907 and 1908. Only twice has a world champ defended the title after a managerial change, and only four times has a rookie manager won a championship.
BUYING UNHAPPINESS
Prince Fielder and Albert Pujols were the big names on the free-agent market. Fielder signed a nine-year, $214 million deal in Detroit after the Angels gave Pujols a 10-year, $240 million contract. Other numbers worth considering: Pujols turned 32 in January; Fielder turns 28 on May 9. In the pastil years teams have signed at least 28 players to contracts with guarantees of six or more years. Twenty-five of those deals went to position players. With youth, the odds are better of getting a return on the investment. Consider that 10 of the 28 deals were given to players who were 30 or older the first year of the deal. One went to Pujols and anotherto his former St. Louis teammate Matt Holliday, who has five years remaining on his seven-yeardeal. Of the other eight players over the age of 30 who were given deals, none met expectations.
LABORIOUS JOB
Over the years general managers were basically bulletproof. It was the field manaqer
who took the hits for a team's failure. That is changing. The 2012 season opens with seven general-manager changes as well as seven managerial changes. It's only the 10th time in history that there haven't heen more managerial changes than GM changes. All ID
have occurred since 1972, the year that saw the first of eight work stoppages.
WILD WAYS
Is the best team the team with the best overall record or the team that wins the World Series? Rarely does the same team accomplish both. Since the advent of the wild card in 1995, only three times has the team with the best record won the championship-the Yankees in 1998 and 2009 and Boston in 2007. By contrast, wild-card teams have won five World Series.
The challenge for the wild card will be bigger starting this year when two wild cards in each league meet in a one-game showdown before advancing to the Division Series. Thatmeansthewild cardswill usetheirbest pitcher merely to get past the play-in game, which could alter their pitching depth for the next round.
THEY DID WHAT?
Colorado says it is building around youth and swears it didn't change its approach in the offseason, even though the team's opening-day lineup figures to go from an average age of 28 to 32. San Francisco's recent success has been built on pitching, which raises questions
about two recent moves. Last season the team dealt top pitching prospect Zack Wheeler to the Mets for slightly more than two monthsof outfielder Carlos Beltran. This off-season it sent lefty Jonathan Sanchez to Kansas City for outfielder Melky Cabrera. That left the Giants
looking to Barry Zito as a fifth starter. He is the highest-paid player on the team, but in the first five years of his seven-year, $12G million deal he was 43-61 with a 4.55 ERA. Then there are the Oakland A's. With moneyball having produced five consecutive nonwinning seasons, the A's shook things up. They took the strength of the team, the rotation, and stripped it down in a series of deals that netted only outfielder Seth Smith to help an offense that scored the third-fewest runs in the AL last year. When the wheeling and dealing was done, Brandon McCarthy was the only holdover from last year's rotation, and the major off-season addition was Bartolo Colon, who turns 39 in May.
TAMPA BAY
There is no Oscar-nominated moviethat proclaims the greatness of the Tampa Bay Rays. But there is their track record, which speaks loudly for the approach taken by what is consistently among the lowest-budget teams in baseball. The Rays have madethe postseason in three of the past four years, and they could be better than ever in 2012. Their pitching staff, which is the foundation for success, is virtually untouched from a year ago, and the lineup should be even better. The Rays avoided a mass exodus of free agents during the off-season. They return six of nine starters and are strongeratthe other three. First baseman Carlos Pena returns as a free agent, replacing Casey Kotchman. Sam Fuld moves to the bench, opening up left field for Desmond Jennings, who hit ID home runs in 247 at-bats last season. Jose Molina takes over behind the plate from Kelly Shoppach.
top 30
Tampa Bay: No fancy formula.
Hard work, good scouting and success
on a budget.
Texas: Two-time AL champ better
with Darvish taking over for Wilson.
Detroit: Owner Mike Hitch more in
tent on World Series than Stanley Cup.
San Francisco: Don't ignore a team
with pitching depth in rotation and pen.
L.A Angels, Anaheim: Will over
spending on Pujols and Wilson pay off?
New York Yankees: Solid founda
tion, but the age factor is surfacing.
Philadelphia: Strong rotation, but bull
pen questions start with fading Papelbon.
Cincinnati: Rebound year with help
from addition of Mat Latos.
Toronto: Moneyball? Nope. Looking
to follow the Ray way to title.
Atlanta: The overlooked omission?
Retirement of scout Paul Snyder.
Arizona: Nobody builds a pitching
staff quicker than Kevin Towers.
Miami: Gambling financial future
of franchise on new stadium.
Boston: Changing of guard comes
at a time when rebuilding is needed.
Milwaukee: Loss of Fielder com
pounded by scrutiny of Ryan Braun.
(15) St. Louis: Tough without bat of Pujols
and leadership of La Russa and Duncan.
(16) Colorado: Will young arms evolve
into solid rotation additions?
(17) Washington: Simply spending mon
ey does not guarantee it is well spent.
(18) Minnesota: Return of GM Terry
Ryan underscores plan to refocus.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Hard to move
forward while ownership was in limbo.
Kansas City: Farm offers long-term
hope but not much short-term help.
Oakland: Tore apart one strength,
starting rotation, in latest retooling.
San Diego: Counting on money
from new TV deal to cure ills.
Chicago White Sox: Manager
Robin Ventura has limited exposure
since his playing days.
Pittsburgh: Facing completion of
two decades without a winning record.
Cleveland: Onetime poster boy for
building a franchise is stuck in a rut.
Seattle: False hope of two years ago
gives way to long-term reality.
Baltimore: Players change, but fail
ures and ownership remain the same.
New York Mets: Big market but
small budget due to ownership ills.
Chicago Cubs: Quit looking for
short-term answer to long-term failure.
(30) Houston: There's no way to go but up
for new owner Jim Crane's franchise.
Evan Langoria
?avid Price
Joe Maddon
JoeyVotto
Roy Halladay Bruce Bochy
AL EAST: TAMPA BAY AL CENTRAL: DETROIT
AL WEST: TEXAS AL WILD CARDS: ANAHEIM, NEW YORK
AL PENNANT: TAMPA BAY
NL EAST: PHILADELPHIA NL CENTRAL: CINCINNATI
NL WEST: SAN FRANCISCO
NL WILD CARDS: ATLANTA, ARIZONA
NL PENNANT: CINCINNATI
TAMPA BAY
