The Body Electric

FROM ONE SIDE OF THE LENS TO THE OTHER, THE EROTIC ADVENTURES

OF MARLENA BIELINSKA

"Sexual women like to see them­selves naked," says photographer Marlena Bielin-ska. She should know. Born in Poland, Marlena (pictured right) came to New York on holiday in the late 1980s, signed with Elite models on a whim and never left. A vet­eran stunner on one side of the lens, she began experimenting on the other in 1993, photographing her fellow mod­els from the Elite agency. Once she'd become a master with the camera, she turned her lens on her native Poland.

Here we take you into her world of exotic beauty. This page, from top left: Lingerie model Klaudia El Dursi "had a really expres­sive body," says Marlena. "And she knew how to use it." The pop star Doda is one of the biggest celeb­rities in Poland. In front of the camera, Doda is "absolutely unin­hibited," says the photographer. Monika Mrozow-ska appeared in Polish playboy in 2008. Oppo­site page: Polish PMOY 2005 Ela Korczowska smol­ders under the Egyptian sun.

Clockwise from left: Marlena shot accomplished model Karolina Urban in Le Meridien Bristol, one of the oldest and most luxurious hotels in Warsaw. Sylwia Preiss has a different story. When she appeared in Polish playboy at the age of 18, she was expelled from school, playboy footed the bill for her private education. In this photograph, the rose in her lap symbolizes her blossoming into womanhood—the flower in full bloom. Here is Monika again (on previous spread with watermelon, on this spread with grapes, look­ing edible in both). "The sensuality of her body almost doesn't go with her psychology," says Marlena, "because she's so modest, unassuming and extremely natural. I wanted to bring out her playful side. She's a fabulous, natural woman, like Farrah Fawcett." Sylwia again, in repose.

"Some models are actually better naked," says Marlena. "But once you decide to show yourself nude, you have to have the will to do it." Thankfully, Klaudia El Dursi was full-on with nothing on. At right, she seduces with her eyes before a bareback ride. Below, she's captured at a moment of rapture. "I love the sensuality of this shot," says the pho­tographer. "She's into her own moment and not aware of the camera. It almost feels like a cinema still."

