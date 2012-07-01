Model Mayhem

ntna Uohnt

ina Kohne has the body. A per­fect 10. As good as it gets. If you need proof, consider the fact that this Slovenian stunner is a fit model for Prada. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada and his brother, the Milan-based fash­ion house is among the most glamorous companies in the world and an arbiter of all that is haute and forward-thinking when it comes to women's wear. Prada designers use Nina's body to mold feminine gar­ments that are as fabulous as the model herself.

For your enjoyment, we caught up with Nina as she worked hard and played harder in sun-drenched south Florida. Nina rocked the lens with her toes in the sand at Miami's Haul-over Beach Park. She braved the shark-infested waters and posed in the rarefied rooms of the exclusive Epic Hotel on the city's waterfront. If that wasn't enough, she hit the wilds of the Everglades, where she graced the sea of grass with nothing on but red stilettos, cruising aboard an airboat. Following the shoot, Nina partied with Playmates Rainy Day Jordan (December 2011) and Kyra Milan (March 2010). For this pictorial, how­ever, we're letting the Slovenian have the spotlight all to herself. Ah, yes—that's perfection.

