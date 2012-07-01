The Bronze Age

agem

are none of them are Brazilian. Or any of the beautiful women who live on the French Riviera and sun on the yachts of Monte Carlo. Or the silver-screen sirens who bronze on the beaches of Malibu and around the pools of Hollywood Hills estates. All over America this summer, the

focus is on nabbing that sun-kissed look. And with boatloads of studies promoting a "shun the sun" mentality, some are choosing to avoid the sun altogether, replacing its effects with creams, lotions and sprays. (Yes, even the "GTL" knuckleheads of MTV's Jersey Shore fake-tan.) But nothing beats the look of a real tan, and with the lure of beautiful weather—and women—coaxing you outdoors, the sun will be as much a part of your summer as barbecues and a cold beer.

"You're not going to get around the fact that so many great activities, from being on a boat to hanging out on the beach, happen in the sun," says Debra Jaliman, a New York dermatologist and author of Skin Rules: Trade Secrets From a Top New York Dermatologist.

Coco Chanel is credited with first popularizing the bronzed look, after a trip to St.-Tropez in 1923. A second Bronze Age began in the 1950s and lasted through the 1970s, with the likes of George Hamilton, Roger Moore and Brigitte Bardot (starting with The Girl in the Bikini, 1952). But gone are the days of slathering on baby oil to bake your skin. Today, SPF products have caught up with the medical research. Plus, the sun is a source of vitamin D, a key ingredient in a healthy body and mind. Just be smart and safe about how you sun yourself. It starts here.

Wear sunscreen to stave off signs of aging such as fine lines and dark spots. "Listen, if you want the best tan of your life, wear 30 SPF," says the good doctor. "It won't block out all the sun. You'll get bet­ter color because you won't burn and peel, and the color will last a lot longer." If you have fair skin, go with something stronger than 30.

Look for sunscreens with physical blockers such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to screen out UVB and UVA rays that make you look old.

Don't forget the feet, the tops of ears, the tip of the nose and the ankles—all spots that often burn.

Hydrate! Drink loads of water, especially if you're downing dark and stormies.

Remember to reapply. Water-resistant sunscreen can stay on in the water for up to 80 minutes, says Jaliman, but toweling dry will rub it off.

Protect your eyes with UV 400 shades. "Don't buy cheap sunglasses," Jaliman adds.

What's more fun than kissing a beautiful woman on the beach? Smooth your lips with a UV protec­tor. The lips are more fragile you think.

If you need more inspiration, begin with these startling pho­tographs of women of the new Bronze Age. Then go ahead, catch some rays.