Home Alone with Beau

A sojourn in

Amsterdam with

model Beau Hesling

Stroll the cobbled streets of Am­sterdam and you'll be mesmer­ized by its beauty. Footbridges wrought with Beaux Arts ironwork arch above glittering canals. Cafes reek of hand-rolled cigarettes and clink with the sound of kissing Heinekens (the local brew). What will strike you most, however, is the women. Over these six pages, we invite you for a private date with one such beauty—25-year-old Dutch model Beau Hesling. Born in Amsterdam, Beau grew up a tree-climbing tomboy, but she's a tomboy no more. She thinks of herself today as something of a girlie girl. We couldn't agree more. Stand near her and you'll swear you can smell the flowers of the Keukenhof Gardens. People tell Beau she's a good kisser. "Prac­tice makes perfect," she says, her sumptuous mouth stretching into a smile. Sex is best, Beau reveals, when you think about nothing, when you surrender to the experi­ence, though she prefers it in tra­ditional places (such as a bedroom like the one you see here). She also says she likes sex with women as well as men. Every woman, she thinks, is a bit bisexual. So surren­der to the experience with Beau in Amsterdam. Something tells us you'll want to come back.