Playmate: Alana Campos

Surrender to the samba beat of Miss September

A

lana Campos came of age in the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, a subtropical paradise so spell­binding that it's called the Island of Magic. Among its enchanting qualities: 42 pristine beaches where dolphins and sea turtles swim and pro surfers converge to ride world-renowned waves. "It's beautiful there," Alana says. "You're completely surrounded by the ocean. Plus everybody is always smiling. I try to take that happy energy with me wherever I go." There is, however, one problem with Florianopolis. "All the girls are gorgeous," Alana says. "When you go out at night, you become just another pretty face. It's very annoying." Nevertheless, Alana's unforgettable visage caught the attention of Ford Models after she won a series of local beauty pageants, including one sponsored by her favorite soccer club, Avai. "I never dreamed of becoming a model," she says. "I actually wanted to become a flight attendant so I could travel for free. But now I love modeling because I'm always having fun and looking good." On a lark, she decided to submit photos to PLAYBOY. "I had never shot nude before or even gone topless on a beach," she says. "To be honest, I wasn't expecting a response." But within three months of her submission, Hef had selected her as Miss September. "I feel lucky," she says, beaming. Then with giddy spontaneity, Alana bursts into a torrent of Portuguese. "Estou muito feliz por estar aqui representando a beleza do meu pals Brasil. Estou amando ser uma Playmate!" The translation: "I'm very happy to be here representing the beauty of my country, Brazil. And I love being a Playmate!"

MISS SEPTEMBER

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

Ca 7

amp

NAME:.

BUST- ^^^ uatst- O^^J HIPS

HEIGHT:___0 ^___WEIGHT:

*&.

. 36'

BIRTH DATE: -*•-*•___^ ^J^->___BIRTHPLACE:

AMBITIONS: 6uvj)«Og TOVJ QUUtQ V>OVT>g, Cj^di €,NJoy\^ (X

GQsrtcf.

turn-ons : Rvraa^ Should

Shoulders, sWong leas

yes Ihcct maJ^e. yy>e tne)~t.

TURNOFFS:

\)+l hoiVL C*Y\

Cama.ra.o,

f-efer^ k) qjys who ocxyyu a Lot of

recipe to my heart- 0n£ cx?^ pu^ hoiQe^tyy otve Jai)k5pooN humor gy?g6 as

as

what always makes me t Aur.Hr 'BeiiOg 4\cK\eoL O^ Qny

MY PHTT.nsnPHY, Drtamb CDfY)t

\rvxrcL.yA) u>\\\ gth uuha-t \j<A) uJant. /wK ai

