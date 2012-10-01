!•

AROIl IN THE GRASS WITH COMELY

KAMILA HERMANOVA i

lowers and a candlelit dinner won't do it for Kamiia Hermanova. She wants action. If you want to seduce this searingly hofrrague'model. throw her on the back of a Harley-Davidson Night Rod. Road-trip to somewhere wild—Siberia, perhaps, or Alaska—and check in to a cool hotel. Blast some music. "LA. Woman" will do the job. She's a huge Jim Morrison fan. Buy her an awesome dinner. No ice cream or chocolate for this vixen: she'll skip dessert, thank you. That's how you get Kamiia excited. She may look innocent, but trust us. she's a rock-and-roller. and she can raise hell with the best of them. When it comes to the opposite sex. she nows what she wants—or more to the point, what she doesn't. They must not be selfish and self-centered." she says. 'Then they are not real men." Whatever you don't piss off Kamiia. She is an experienced martial artist. Think you have what it takes? Congratulations: You've just met your ultimate Czech mate.