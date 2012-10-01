OUR CRACK PHOTOGRAPHERS SWEPT LOW ACROSS THE MIDWEST, IH SEARCH OF BRAIHS AHD BEAUTY. LOOK WHAT WE FOUND—A BEVY OF

BRIGHT ALL AMERICAN GIRLS

he Big Ten conference is known for its math and statistics majors, so we thought we'd start our annual college pictorial with a pop quiz. How many schools make up the Big Ten? Of course, 12. As the second-oldest college conference in America, how many schools were in its original lineup? Yes, seven. How many varsity teams do these 12 schools have now? Bingo—298. Now here's an easy question: When you look at the women pictured here, what number pops into your head? A10! Every one of them. Congratulations, you passed. Now let's get on with it. Herewith, the girls of the Big Ten.

lockwise from far left: Sasha Camille plans on being a clinical psychologist. We're ready for our therapy session. Ravishing Romana Lee is originally from New Jersey. As the Springsteen song goes, "Sha la la la, I'm in love with a Jersey girl." Isabella Fox plays tennis and works out a lot. She looks pretty fit to us. Bailey Kay loves "anything adventurous and crazy." Like posing for playboy, perhaps?

lockwise from left: Priscilla Yvonne loves cars, skateboards and South Park. Now that's our kind of girl. Although the Badgers are the biggest thing in Wisconsin, Jazmin Stars is more of an equestrian enthusiast. Ride 'em, cowgirl! Wildlife major Donna Michelle is one hot Boilermaker. And finally, here's Haley Sorenson, bringing up the rear.

lockwise from far left: Marie Dawson wants to work in the art world. She also dreams of being a Playmate. You never know. Hanna Leigh gets turned on by books, it seems. We'd love to be her study partner. Arianna Lee used to be called Giraffe because she was so tall. Looks like she grew into herself. How many Hoosiers does it take to fill a bubble bath?Hmm....

lockwise from above: Ree Elliot is one beautiful Buckeye. She digs boxing, shooting guns and modeling swimsuits. Brooke Cassidy is a real Tiger. She goes to Michigan, and she's a Detroit sports fan. Hannah Gappa wants to be an astronaut someday. We're seeing stars. Rachel Rockefeller dreams of being a supermodel. Looking good, Rachel—you're on your way.