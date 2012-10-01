Playmate: Pamela Horton

It's an indisputable fact: Art envelops every aspect of Pamela Horton's life. "I embrace any art form," says the 24-year-old multimedia artiste from Kansas. "I've delved into everything— acrylics, pastels, sculpting and even glassblowing." Inspiration has a ten­dency to strike her at will. "When I hear a song—especially a Queen song—I picture an image in my head that I must immediately put down on paper. I've also always loved video games and comic books, so when I paint in oil, I start with something realistic, but it inevitably scoots off into cartoon territory. I'm definitely prone to the fantastic!" Pamela actually began her career on the other side of the canvas— as a nude model. "There are very few nude models in Kansas because it's such a conservative place. But I think the human body is God's greatest artistic creation, so I have always been totally comfortable posing nude. I see myself—and everyone else—as a piece of art." Since we consider Pamela a mas­terpiece, we enlisted her for our cover in addition to her duties as Miss October. "I've had many blessings in my life, but this double whammy is the biggest of them all," says Pamela, who attended Wichita State University for two years with the intention of becoming a chil­dren's art therapist. "I loved school, and I'm dying to return," she says. "But for now, my head is reeling from the opportunity before me. Catch me before I faint, because this is the most emotional moment of my entire life!"

