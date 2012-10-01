Top 10 Party schools

THE NUMBERS HAVE BEEN CRUNCHED AND THE ? DRINKING STORIES TALLIED. WE NOW PRESENT TQ YOU THE BEST UNIVERSITIES IN THE COUNTRY FOR LETTING LOOSE. OUR METHODOLOGY? WE TOOK AMERICA'S TOP 100 COLLEGES AND RANKED THEM ACROSS 900 DATA POINTS IN THREE CATEGORIES: SEX, SPORTS AND NIGHTLIFE. THE HANGOVER JUST WENT AWAY.

University of Virginia

Raise a glass to UVA, whose students know a thing or two about raising glasses—and everything else important to this list. The Cavaliers placed an uninspiring 16th in sports but more than made up for it in nightlife and sex, finishing number three and number two, respectively. According to our math, two plus three equals one. Party on!

"UVA is a work hard, play hard kint of environment. You can hang out at the Comer, you can go to a house party for beer Olympics or you can see a huge band play at the basketball arena."

KAZ KDMOLAFE, Politics, Class of 2014

University of Southern California

Like SMU (see right), USC offers the best of both worlds. College life is augmented by a thriving Greek system, a national championship-caliber football team and countless southern California coeds. Mean­while, big-city life in Los Angeles includes the Sunset Strip, Venice Beach and budding starlets.

University of Florida

The college edition of Tebow mania is over, but Gainesville remains the SEC's fun-and-sun capital.

4 University of Texas

5 University of Wisconsin

G University of Georgia

/ Vanderbilt University

B Tulane University

3 Texas Christian University

ID Ohio State University

? #1 SEX LIFE

University

of North Carolina

Tar Heel women possess a trio of virtues: They're plentiful (out­numbering male students 10 to seven), they're beautiful (ranking among the best looking, accord­ing to student-generated website College Prowler), and they're pro­gressive (see below).

" Ninety percent of my friends view sex as an enjoyable experi­ence that both men and women are capable of initiating and desiring."

RACHEL BEST, English, Class of 2013

? BEST OF THE REST

New York University

Georgetown University

UCLA

Yale University

Syracuse University

? WORST OF THE REST

Colorado School of Mines

? #1 SPORTING LIFE

Ohio State University

In Columbus, top-notch tailgat- ^ ing is rivaled only by the games £ themselves. Whether it's basket- •$¦ ball, football or fencing, Buckeye ;£ athletes typically dominate the ¦?¦• competition—as does the rabid ^ Buckeye fan base. i£

¦4.

"During really big games, people never sit. They're on their feet from start to finish. The energy pulses through­out the stadium. It's very exciting."

JIM LDDICD, DSU graduate and sports blogger at thebuckeyeblog.com

? intREST

University of Michigan Texas A&M University Stanford University Auburn University University of Notre Dame

? WORST OF THE REST

Yeshiva University

Southern Methodist

University

Tired of Solo cups of warm beer? ; At SMU, Dallas is your never- ; ending house party. The num- j ber of bars within Dallas County: '." around 2,000, including Idle Rich ;:' Pub, the campus hot spot that ? best describes the student body. -'

"The bar scene at SMU definitely dominates-everyone is all about going to the bar and balling out."

CQLTON MOYER, International Studies, Class of 2013

? BEST OF THE REST

University of Pennsylvania Stevens Institute of Technology Northwestern University Lehigh University University of Denver

? WORST DFTHE REST

Brigham Young University

? WORST OVERALL PARTY SCHOOL

SUNY College of

Environmental

Science and Forestry

Excellent science program? Of course. Anything else? Not really. Life is so rough at ESF, which sits on the Syracuse campus, that no one from Syracuse knows it exists. But with all that time its students have to study, in 10 years you'll likely be railing an ESF grad "sir."

'Gorgeous girls are scarce, but ESF is perfect if you want to be around peo­ple who have the same type of focus.'

IAN MACKS, Biotechnology, Class of 2015

? WORST DFTHE REST Worcester Polytechnic Institute University of California, Riverside Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute California Institute of Technology Tufts University