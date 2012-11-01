Being Bond

^ FIFTY YEARS OF BOND FILMS FOREVER CHANGED THE DEFINITION OF THE MODERN MAN, AND PLAYBOY HAS BEEN WITH 007 EVERY STEP OF THE WAY-PUBLISHING IAN FLEMING, PHOTOGRAPHING THE BOND GIRLS AND CELEBRATING THE LAVISH LIFE­STYLE. WITH SKYFALL IN THEATERS, WE PRESENT OUR 50-POINT GUIDE TO THE WORLD OF BOND.

GO GRAY

* The opportunity to wear a tuxedo (or dinner suit, in true Bondian British par­lance) sadly comes far too seldom. You're better off investing in a perfect gray suit, as Sean Connery first wore in Dr. No and Daniel Craig wears more athletically in Skyfall. Gray is the most versatile color, commanding respect in a meeting, look­ing good on a sunny or rainy day and smoothly transitioning to evening. Get a trim British cut with a nipped waist, two buttons and slim lapels to look your respectful, timeless and dashing best.

02. Keep it crisp. A starched white dress shirt makes for a strong, graphic impression.

03. Be square. Dress it up like a professional—not a peacock—with a cotton pocket square tucked into the breast pocket.

04. Tie the knot. Put on a dark, solid-colored tie to look like you mean business. Take it to a more formal level with a silk tie—or go with a knit tie for texture.

05. Go beltless. Bond's suit pants have adjustable tabs on the sides to keep the waistline slim and the look long and lean.

06. THE SUIT THAT STARTED IT ALL

The Conduit Cut suit made by Savile Row tailor Anthony Sinclair established the Bond look for five decades. Sean Cannery wears multiple variations in Dr. So and subsequent Ji/ms. Daniel Craig's modern, muscled, parkour-practicing Bond wears more-fitted versioiis of the gray suit, now designed by Tom Ford.

nos.07-26 Bond in Plavbov

We published original Ian Fleming stories years before they hit movie theaters. Fleming opened up to us in the Playboy Interviewias did Sean Connery and Daniel Craig). And of course we undressed a bevy of beautiful Bond Girls....

APR. 1963-APR. 1965

playboy publishes Fleming's On Her Maj-

esty's Secret Service, You Only Live Twice and The Man With the Golden Gun.

JUNE 1965

Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder in Dr. No) poses.

INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MIXOLOGY

# James Bond essentially self-identified as a foodie and mixologist half a century before either trendy term was coined. He is particularly wide-ranging in his enthusiasm for alcohol, drinking Red Stripes in Jamaica, bossing around casino barmen to get the best cocktail possible and knowing his vintage preferences for Dom Perignon. Here's how to mix it up like 007.

Bond's Best Cocktails

28. Americano. This Italian aperitif is the first cock­tail the famous secret agent drinks in Casino Royale, Fleming's debut Bond novel.

1 ounce Campari 1 ounce sweet

vermouth Club soda Lemon twist or orange

slice for garnish

• Fill a rocks glass with ice; add Campari and sweet vermouth. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with citrus slice or peel.

29. Mint julep. Bond keeps his cool with this cocktail at the Kentucky ranch of the eponymous evil henchman in Goldfinger.

8 mint leaves

1 tsp. brown sugar

2 ounces bourbon 1 mint sprig

• Muddle mint leaves with brown sugar in the bot­tom of a cocktail shaker. Add bour­bon and stir. Pack a highball glass with crushed ice until overflowing. Strain bourbon into glass. Stir well. Garnish with mint sprig.

30. Vesper. Bond creates this drink and then names it after his ill-fated love inter­est Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale.

3 ounces gin

1 ounce vodka

'A ounce Lillet Blanc

1 strip lemon peel

• Pour gin, vodka and Lillet into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Twist lemon peel over the drink, then drop it in.

31. KNOW YOUR CAVIAR

Although Bond loves beluga, don't try ordering it today. It has been banned in the U.S. because of overfishing. Tsar Imperial ossi'tra caviar from Pelrossian is farmed but just as rich, briny and sweet. ($170 for one ounte, petrossian.com)

/.1965

rMartineBeswick

(lora in from

Russia With Love

and Paula Caplan

in Thunderball).

NOV. 1965

Sean Conner y interview.

MAR. 1966

Octopussy published.

APR. 1971

Lana Wood

(Plenty

O'Toole

in Diamonds i

Are Forever).

JULY 1973

Gloria Hendry

(Rosie Carver

in Live and

Let Die).

JUNE 1977

Barbara

Bach (Anya

Amasova in

The Spy Who

LovedMe).

* Despite the goofy automotive detours over the years—witness the submarine Lotus Esprit and the remote-controlled BMW75OiL—the Aston Martin stands out for how it per­fectly reflects the Bond personality: stylish yet ferocious when need be. The Aston Martin DB5—by far Bond's coolest wheels—returns in Skyfall.

33.1964 DB5: $550,000

The original from Goldfingerwenl for $4.6 million at auction. For a comparatively paltry $550,000 you can buy a show-quality version. Smoke screen, oil slick and ejector seat not included.

34.2008 DBS: $240,000

Daniel Craig spectacularly totals his in Quantum of Solace.

35.2002 V12 Vanquish: $80,000

The budget Bondmobile. For a low price-relative to other Aston Martins, that is—you can get a used version of the model Pierce Brosnan drives in Die Another Day.

GET SMART CASUAL

* Whether wearing white jeans on a motorcycle in Port au Prince or tailored swim trunks on the beach in Jamaica, Bond always dresses appropriately—and more often than not he dresses casually (but never in a Bermuda-shorts-touristy way). His clothes are always as classic as they are masculine. Here are three key pieces.

37. Tailored trunks. Only a man with Daniel Craig's phy­sique can get away with the skintight Grigioperla trunks he wears in Casino Royale. In Skyfall he wears Orlebar Brown Setter shorts, a trimmer take on American board shorts with more of an every-man appeal. ($230, orlebarbrown.com)

38. A fitted polo. The tropical-weight Sunspel Riviera polo features high-cut sleeves. ($105, sunspel.com)

39. Timeless shades. Italian Persol 2720S sunglasses have dark polar­ized lenses. ($175, persol.com)

MAY 1979

Catherine

Serre

(Countess

Labinskyin

Moonraker).

JULY 1979^

Corinne

Clery

(Corinne

Dufourin

Moonraker).

Jet-Set Like James

THREE WAYS TO TRAVEL LIKE BOND

40. GoldenEye,

Jamaica. Ian Fleming's former estate on the north shore of

Jamaica remains the spiritual home of Bond. Today it's a luxury resort worthy of the man himself. While you can book a stay in one of the numer­ous cottages, the best room by far is the beachside Fleming villa, where the author wrote many of the 007 novels. Be sure to visit nearby

James Bond Beach, where scenes from Dr. No were filmed.

41. Villa del Balbianello, Italy. One of the most serene moments in the Bond franchise takes place on the lawn of this 18th century villa on Lake Como: Bond confesses his devo­tion to Vesper Lynd while recuperating from a savage beat­ing at the hands

of supervillain Le Chiffre. The villa is open to the public in the summer.

42. Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco.

This belle epoque casino in Monaco is the embodiment of the gaming glamour of Bond's world. You can play his favorite card game, chemin de fer, but be sure to dress the part: The casino has a

strict dress code, and you must wear a / jacket after eight

P.M.

WATCH YOURSELF

Ian Fleming and Sean Cotmery's Bond both wore Rolexes. In Skyjall Daniel Craig carries on t/ie dive-watch tradition with tlie neiv Omega Seamaster Sky fall edition. It has steely good looks, low-key double-0 branding on die face and is waterproof to a tactical GOO meters. ($6,500, omegawatches. com)

JAN. 1981

Barbara Bach poses a second time.

JUNE 1981

Lynn-Holly Johnson (BibiDahl in For Your Eyes Only).

MAR. 1982

Barbara Carrera (Fatima Blush in Never Say NeverAgain).

FEB. 1983

KimBasinger (Domino Petachiin Never Say NeverAgain).

JULY 1985

Grace Jones (May Day in A View to a Kill).

POP A TOP

* Because man cannot live on martinis alone, sometimes popping a top is all that's required to slake your thirst. Three bottles you should buy.

45. Bollinger. While Bond loves expen­sive vintage Dom Perignon, he also enjoys nonvintage Bollinger, which is priced at a more palatable $55.

46. Red Stripe. Bond drinks this classic Jamaican beer at a bordello in the novel Hie Man With the Golden Gun. His sidekick Quarrel quaffs it beachside in Dr. No.

47. Perrier. In the story "From a View to a Kill," Fleming writes that Bond believed "expensive soda water was the cheapest way to improve a poor drink."

Bond Market

* Round out your arsenal with these spy-worthy gadgets and gear you can actually use in the real world.

48. WITH THIS SMARTPHONE, WHO NEEDS Q?

The functionality of Minox

subminiature cameras, GPS tracking

systems and wiretapping technology

has made its way into the Sony

Xperia T, Bond's official phone in

Skyfall. It's suitably sleek and black

with a 13-megapixel camera and

superwide 4.6-inch screen.

49. SHOOT TO THRILL.

While the 7.65mm Walther PPK is the gun most closely associated with

Bond, the lesser-known LP53 is within reach for most of us. This long-barreled pistol—brandished by Sean Connery on :he poster for From Russia With Love—\s actually an air-powered pellet gun. You

can sometimes find used models on

gun-collector sites for less than $500.

50. RIDE A BIKE.

If you can't afford an Aston Martin,

get the new Honda CRF250R motocross bike, one of which Bond commandeers in Skyfall. We're not saying you should take a short­cut across car roofs during your morning commute, but it's nice to know that if you need to you could. ($7,420, powersports.honda.com)

SEP. 1987

Maryam

d'Abo

(Kara

Milovyin

The Living

Daylights).

FEB. 1998

Daphne

Deckers

(PRagentin

Tomorrow

NeverDies).

IAN. 1999

playboy publishes Midsummer Night's Doom, a short story in which Bond and Hef meet in an adventure.

DEC. 2004

Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones in The WorldlsNot Enough).

NOV. 2008

Daniel

Craig

interview.

"I take a ridiculous pleasure in what I

-James Bi Casino Roy ale

eat and drink "amsBod