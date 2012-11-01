AN EROTIC, FELUNI-ESOUE FANTASY SET ON THE STREETS OF ITAl

V or centuries, Americans have ventured to Ital] I io be enchanted. Ancient architecture, mar'-I vels of cuisine and couture, futuristic bloodred 1 racing cars—the boot is a land of indulgence

and fantasy. So one day, while wandering the.

Piazza delle Erbe in Verona, we wondered,

visualize one of the

creatures motoring along on scooters and erase her clothing? And then capture that fantasy in vibrant celluloid? The result would be an erotic, dolce vita-style montage indeed. Being playboy, of course we could make this fantasy a reality. Eccoia qua! Here we bring you a delightful model