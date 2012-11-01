Playmate: Britany Nola

Miss November dances to her own beat

ove, for Miss November Britany Nola, has a certain sound. It might be the rasp of an old turntable needle or the moan of a bluesy guitar. Britany is a music fanatic. "I can't live without music," says the 21-year-old vinyl-loving, music-blogging knockout. Born to a black dad and white mom (yes, she is "a person of color," as she says), she grew up in homes where "you couldn't walk in without Motown, jazz or Muddy Waters blasting," she says. "My dad would always sing me to sleep with Temptations songs. Older music, like that and Bob Dylan, I adore. It was made at a time when we were fighting for something, and you can hear it in the delivery." Today Miss November is an international model, her look a smashing mash-up of Michelle Williams and Debbie Harry. She has completed acting in her first film, American Ecstasy, and is living in L.A. It's best to admire Britany's photos while listening to music. A Temptations song will do—"Isn't She Pretty," perhaps. More like "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."

