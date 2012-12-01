All Wrapped Up

The best presents are

the ones you'll use and

savor forever. From

a camera worthy of

Avedon to a jacket worn

by Steve McQueen, the

gifts we've selected this

year have a masculine,

heirloom appeal—

because sometimes

timeless is more

IN THE BAG

• Handmade in Portland, Oregon, Wood & Faulk's Northwesterner is as rugged as it is handsome. Made of waxed canvas and sad­dle leather, it's tough enough to carry the tools of your trade: from car­pentry gear to a laptop and a change of clothes. woodandfaulk.com I

$239 1

GET YOUR FIX

• Italian company Bianchi has been making serious and seriously stylish bikes since 1885. The Pista, originally designed for the high-speed velo­drome racetrack, remains the fixed-gear bike to beat. bianchiusa.com

$730

YOU'LL NEVER LOSE THIS ONE

• British companies London Undercover and YMC collaborated on this update of the classic banker's umbrella. The graphic, Navajo-inspired pattern will stand out on the grayest of winter days, mrporter.com $115

BIG IN JAPAN

• The Suisin Special Inox Gyutou from kitchenware store Korin marries Japanese knife-making traditions with classic German design. Not only is the handle vivid orange, but it can be converted to left-handed by Korin's resident knife master. korin.com $213

GOD SAVE MCQUEEN

• In 1964 Steve McQueen wore a Barbour motorcycle jacket in the International Six Day Trial motorcycle races. Barbour's reissued Rexton is made with distressed, wax-dipped canvas and features an angled map pocket and patches that commemorate the race. barbour.com $720

SUPERSTUDLY

• Burberry Prorsum's luxurious leather tablet cover, made in Italy, is covered in brass studs and will out­last decades of iPad and Kindle updates. mrporter.com $1,295

GOLDEN EYE

•With a folding bridge, leather detailing and 22-karat gold plat­ing, the limited edition Ray-Ban Aviator Ultra makes the already cool aviator sun­glasses design even cooler. ray-ban.com $480

AX AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE

• Drop-forged in North Carolina, Best Made Com­pany's Courage felling ax can take down a tree, but it can also be deployed for other masculine tasks, like split­ting logs for the backyard fire pit. bestmadeco.com

$250

BOURBON APPETIT

• Unlike most other bourbons you'll meet in a bar, Pappy Van Winkle whiskey is old enough to buy a drink for itself. Aged in charred white oak for up to 23 years, this hard-to-find spirit has been distilled in Kentucky since 1893. oldrip vanwinkle.com $250

EGG HEAD

• Made of highly insu­lating glazed ceramic, the Big Green Egg can smoke meat, bake piz­zas and, yes, grill a steak. Its devoted fans call themselves Eggheads. * The price of admission to the cult is a bit steer but culinary supremacy is worth every penny. biggreenegg.com

$799

CLASSIC SHOT

• The Leica M Monochrom is designed specifically to shoot in timeless black and white but with all of the benefits of digital technology. With its 18 megapixels and legendary optics, you'll be channeling your inner Avedon. leica -camera.com $7,950

f

ROUND AND ROUND

• A classic audio format meets modern design in Music Hall's MMF-2.2LE turntable. The stripped-down construction includes a one-piece alloy tonearm, vibration-dampening feet and a manual belt drive in a chassis done up in a Ferrari-red finish, musichallaudio.com $500

NOW HEAR THIS

• With deep leather ear cups, stainless steel and a pitch-perfect balance of low and high frequencies, Sennheiser's Momentum headphones put your earbuds to shame. sennheiserusa.com $350

LEGION OF ZOOM

• Optolyth Royal 15x63 BGA long-range binoculars are engineered for hunters and birdwatchers, but we like that they can make the nosebleed seats feel like the front row and the girl on the horizon look like the girl next door. deutscheoptik.com $1,589

GUITAR HERO

• If you're going to have just one acoustic guitar in your arsenal, the Gibson Blues King is the one. This modern update of the leg­endary Gibson L series (Robert Johnson was a fan) is scaled down for com­fort and dressed up with a sun­burst finish. gibson.com $2,960

