rom 1958, when he visited Chicago's fabled Pump Room, to 1972, when he attended Super Bowl VI, artist LeRoy Neiman traveled the world to sketch and paint the good life for playboy. Man at His Leisure, as his series was known, appeared 42 times in these pages. Neiman died this past June at the age of 91. Here, we pay homage to a man who embodied the elegance and sophistication of the Playboy lifestyle.

1. London, 1972

Neiman visited the headquarters of Sotheby's and offered his unique take on the lively auction room. "It's as solemn as high mass at St. Peter's." said the artist.

2. Cannes, 1962

Neiman's skills as a draftsman are apparent in his sketch of a beauty contest on the French Riviera. "Those women really had strong back porches." he later observed.

3. New York, 1965

While visiting the Playboy Club on East 59th Street, the artist found himself more impressed with the esprit of the Bunnies at work than with the fantastic facilities.

4. Malibu, 1967

In a Man at His Leisure installment that appeared in the July 1967 issue. Neiman portrayed daredevil California surfers who were "shooting the pier."

5. Paris, 1964

Neiman spent a gratifying week on the Champs-Elysees. sketching the marvelous dancers of the Lido. "For the artist." he noted, "backstage is even more interesting than out front."