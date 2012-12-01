Playmate: Amanda Streich

FROM POLAND TO PLAYBOY COMES MODEL AMANDA STREICH, MISS DECEMBER

astern Europe is a hotbed of model­ing talent. From the land of blade-sharp cheekbones, gorgeous gray eyes and, yes, the pierogi, comes Miss December Amanda Streich. 'Just a little over two years ago," says the 19-year-old Polish mod-elka with a velvet accent, "I was a champion swimmer who entered a beauty contest and, before I knew what was happening, I was scouted by a manager and moved to New York City to model." It proved a perfect move for Amanda. Her ever-expanding resume now includes gigs with Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein and Shape

magazine. Manhattan has become her geo­graphic G-spot. Whether working a photo shoot, applauding a Broadway show or shooting pool with the boys in SoHo, she is savoring the Big Apple. "New York is my dream-come-true town because it has such energy and magic. I don't like leav­ing it for even one night," she declares. She especially loves this time of year in the city. "It's perfection with the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and the Empire State building all lit up in red and green," she says. "So beautiful!" Ravishing too is our Centerfold herself. Her humble expla­nation? "When I moved here I was really skinny and young," says Amanda. "But after two years my body has changed and I've become, I don't know, a little sexier or something?" Maybe just a little....

