Red Hot in Rio

/t's winter in North America. You step out your door on a blustery morning and your foot sinks into the snow. The wind grabs your ears until it feels as though they're going to shatter. But you're not concerned. Not at all. In your driveway a cab idles, ready to whisk you to the airport. ¦ You're headed to the southern hemisphere, where the summer sun is baking the hot sands of Rio de Janeiro. There, Brazilian bombshell Dany Giehl waits in a hotel room, ready to party.

Raised in Dois Irmaos in southern Brazil, Dany has emerald eyes th sparkle like shots of Chartreuse. She is the winner of playboy Brazil' first Playboy National Preference Contest. At 23 years old, she is in her prime. And like the beaches of Ipanema, Dany is all natural. E