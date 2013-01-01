Cars of the Year 2013

IF IT HAS WHEELS AND AN ENGINE, OUR TEAM OF AUTOMOTIVE

SPECIALISTS HAMMERED ITS THROTTLE-ON ROADS AND RACETRACKS

ACROSS THE GLOBE. HERE ARE OUR PICKS FOR 2013

AND THE EDITORS OF PLAYBOY

Most of the auto world is in high cotton (sorry, Volvo). Whether you're gunning for pure speed, green innovation, new tech­nology or cheap thrills, there's a fine new machine out there for you. In the biz, Chrysler is saving its savior, keeping floun­dering Fiat from failure. Toyota and Honda are roaring back. Hyundai and Kia are kicking ass. Detroit is dynamite, producing some of the best cars in its history. Gasoline

prices (as we go to press) are hovering around S4.50, so though electric cars have continued to improve, they haven't yet sparked a revo­lution. Porsche, Benz, BMW and Audi still set the standards, while a slim 25 grand will get you a spirited, rear-drive Japanese sports coupe. And then there's all that new exotic metal Mcl.iiren. Icrrari.Jaguar. We drove 'em all hard and put em away wet. Here are the best of the best for the new model year.

HotleURoad&len.

MERCEDES-BENZ SL550

Engine: 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 Horsepower: 429 Zero to 60: 4.1 seconds MPG: 16 city, 25 highway

A Since the SL's debut in 1956, not every generation has won our hearts. But the latest SL55O is a trim bolide with an all-aluminum body, tons of power and tire-melting torque.

The car constantly reminds you how fast and smart it is. Cor­ner at speed and your seat curls to cup you against the g-force. The headrests' Air-scarf feature keeps your neck warm, and

the "magic sky" hard­top roof changes from clear to dark tint with the touch of a button. And the speed! Hold on to your driver's license. When you purchase an SL, you instantly

inherit more than 100 years of Mercedes-Benz development. If you have endless millions, go for the 45th anniversary SL65 AMG version (pictured)—630 horsepower!

PRICE

$W6,iO5

BeilSUV

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER

» The best just got better. The fourth-gen Range Rover is com­pletely revamped, with an SUV-first all-aluminum body that saves 700 pounds, its panels bonded (not bolted or welded) like on aircraft. Snow? Mountain roads? Commute?

The Rover's com­puter automatically selects the opti­mum all-wheel-drive setup so you can put horsepower to the ground. More refinement, a larger interior, an eight-speed automatic. We're out of room: It's the ultimate SUV.

Engine: five-liter V8 Horsepower: 375 Zero to 60: 6.5 seconds MPG: 13 city, 18 highway

BMVUM5

A The car you see above is highly anticipated. Like the Yankee who fills Derek Jeter's cleats at shortstop, this thing better be good. The M5 is the standard-bearer for asphalt-devouring, full-size sport sedans, a machine that can chariot you to the office in a style worthy of your Yurman watch and then outclass just about anything

on the track on Sunday. The all-new M5 fulfills. So much thought went into this automobile, from its uniquely crafted twin-turbo V8 (which looks like some wildly imag­ined atom splitter) to its highly intui­tive nav system (a child could figure it out). Of course the M in M5 stands for BMW's legendary motorsport divi­sion. You have 560

horsepower, crisp steering, killer brak­ing power, a standard seven-speed pad­dle shifter and—for a car that weighs well over 4,000 pounds-remarkable agility.

The autorati quib­bled about how the engine noise gets piped through the stereo speakers. Who the hell cares? The mighty M5 strikes again.

Engine: 4.4-liter twin-turbo VB Horsepower: 560 Zero to 60: 3.7 seconds MPG: 15 city, 22 highway

$92^095

CHECK OUT THE NEW CADILLAC

BY NOW YOU'VE seen the Cadillac ATS commercials that kicked off during die Olympics, showing former pro racer Derek Hill tearing it up in GM's new S33,095 tire-roasting sport sedan. So, Derek, tell us about it. "'It was the ultimate test drive," he says. "We put the ATS through con­ditions most people don't think about, such as die high cross-winds of Patagonia, daundng switchbacks in the Atlas Moun­tains, the formidable racetrack at Monaco and a road surface of bumpy rock carved into a cliff in China." And why, we ask? "To display how confident the new ATS is." Beautifully put. We couldn't resist giving the new Caddy a shout-out.

HONDA FIT EV

* Leave it to Honda to solve the conun­drum of the small electric car. The plug-in, all-electric Fit EV is a curiously stylish little thing. Honda claims an 82-mile combined city-highway-range

equivalent. (Its EPA rating is 132 mpge in the city.) A super-quick three-hour 240-volt charging time means you can go from an empty to a full battery faster than you can watch The Godfather:

Part II. The battery pack under the floor adds a few hundred pounds, but hey, it helps cornering sta­bility. We've driven rivals such as the Mitsubishi MiEV, the Nissan Leaf and the China-sourced CODA (which beats them all with its achievable 125-mile driving range but looks like a 1980s throwback). The Fit still comes up trumps. Limited availability in 2013 may keep it out of your hands for now, but look for it down the road.

Engine: electric motor Horsepower: 100 Zero to 60: 8.4 seconds MPGe: 118 combined city-highway

PRICE

$37~415

(before rebates)

Ban^fim-Buck

SUBARU BRZ, SCION FR-S

A Hotter than the Olsen twins! More agile than the Barber brothers! Subaru and Toyota have teamed up to offer a pair of virtually identi­cal sports coupes, saving each com­pany a bundle on

development and giving enthusiasts a pair of affordable, stylish rear-drive Japanese GTs. It's like the Dodgers and Giants sharing a catcher. Weird, right? Both cars feature a Subaru four-cylinder,

front-mounted amid­ships for near-perfect weight distribution. Differences in suspen­sion tuning and trim are noticeable. So is the sticker. The Subie is a tad more expen­sive because its nav system, Bluetooth

and upmarket inte­rior are standard. Either way, these are pure fun, like Japa­nese sports coupes of yore. Flick off sta­bility control and you're in drift heaven. Take your pick; we dig 'em both.

Engine: two-liter flat four Horsepovuer: 200

Zero to 60: 6.4 seconds BRZ; 6.2 seconds FR-S

MPG: 22 city, 30 highway

$24,955

PRICE

$26,265

ttmenican* 17lu&c£&

CAMARO ZL1 VS. SHELBY MUSTANG GT500

V The pony car war is the auto industry's answer to the Cold War. For decades Chevy's Camaro and Ford's Mustang have stockpiled horsepower and battled for all-American muscle car supremacy. Both companies released their most extreme examples ever in recent months. Like the Mustang, this Camaro pulls its moniker, ZL1, from a 1960s legend. Like the Mustang, its numbers boggle the mind: 580 horsepower, 556 foot-pounds of torque. What sets them apart from each other? Styling, for one. The Ford is old-school badass. The Chevy looks like the Bat-mobile out of the next caped-crusader blockbuster. And then there's performance. Both deliver direct injections of adrena­line through your breastplate, but for us, the Camaro offers a slightly more compliant ride in city traffic—with less chance of getting to work with your nerves shredded on the floor mat.

V Ford's most powerful Mustang carries the badge of Carroll Shelby, who died in 2012. Check these numbers: 662 horsepower, 202 mph top speed. As one reviewer put it, "It is...absolutely insane that Ford is setting this car loose on the American public." It turns out, however, this Shelby is drivable, refined even, on city streets. Compared

with the Camaro at left, the Shelby feels like more of a hard charger—blistering speed matched with precision cornering. You can break most highway speed

limits in first gear. Plus: better gas mileage. For us, this Mustang trumps its Chevy rival. No doubt Mr. Shelby is looking down and smiling.

Engine: 5.8-liter supercharged V8 Horsepower: 662 Zero to 60: 3.5 seconds MPG: 15 city, 24 highway

Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Horsepoiver: 580 Zero to 60: 3.9 seconds MPG: 14 city, 19 highway

$55,250

$54^995

AUDI ALLROAD

» Hit the trail, the mountains, the boulevard. Audi's new Allroad could probably spirit you across the scarred face of the moon while coddling you in luxury as you tap your thumbs to the 505-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Allroad replaces Audi's A4 Avant wagon with a butch-looking package kitted out with fender flares, aluminum roof rails, optional 19-inch wheels,

1.5 inches more ground clearance and, of course, Quattro all-wheel drive. Enjoy Audi's brilliant Google Earth nav system; a 3G connection gets you instant weather updates through your own Wi-Fi

hot spot. The top-shelf interior rivals Mercedes-Benz's to set the industry benchmark. Yes, it's a station wagon-as rare as a rolling watermelon on the streets these days. But it's a looker, and no road is too rough.

Engine: two-liter turbo 1-4 Horsepower: 211 Zero to 60: 6.5 seconds MPG: 20 city, 27 highway

PRICE

$40^495

MAZDASPEED3

m. In an ideal world, we'd have a garage (and a wal­let) big enough for all this machinery. For those in need of a snappy hatchback that's quick on its feet, has room for five and sports a price tag that doesn't read like a long-distance phone number, this ride's for you. Mazda has tossed it all in: 18-inch wheels, 280 foot-pounds of torque, 42.8 cubic feet of hauling space, great braking with ABS and a slick-shifting six-speed. Niceties include a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Honorable mention: Ford's new European-developed Focus ST.

Engine: 2.3-liter turbo 1-4 Horsepower: 263 Zero to 60: 6.5 seconds MPG: IS city, 25 highway

PRICE

$24,99)5

Hotte&l&utiic

MCLAREN MP4-12C

A McLaren has taken its decades of Formula One-winning experience to build a racer for the street that's truly the easiest car to drive scary-fast we've ever

experienced. It's close to docile in traffic but transforms into an animal on a racetrack. Time to geek out: A strong carbon-fiber tub forms a stiff foun­dation to support a

semi-active hydraulic suspension system, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a low-mid-mounted V8 that performs almost like an electric motor in its smooth power

delivery. Bonus: electronic launch control. The car feels like an extension of your mind. You will it to perform, and it responds faster than you thought possible.

Engine: 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 Horsepower: 616 Zero to 60: 3.1 seconds MPG: 15 city, 24 highway

$241,900

THE ALL-NEW SEVENTH GENERATION

IMAGINE A GIRLFRIEND

who will be whatever you want, whenever you want— sexy, chill, an Olympian who can outpace I "sain Bolt— and always exquisite. That's the new seventh-generation 911. Porsche engineers have continued to improve this car since its debut in 1963. The latest has an impossi­bly sexy figure (two inches longer, two inches wider, a

perfectly balanced roofline). But the real key is its remark­able electronic voodoo. In comfort mode, the ride is buttery smooth, the mile­age impressive, the leather ultraluxe. All that's missing is a dozen oysters on a bed of ice. Switch drive mode to sport plus, stiffen the suspen­sion, lift the spoiler and open the exhaust (all in seconds with a few buttons), and you

have a 179-niph racing car that will take all you can give it. We hammered lap after lap at Autobahn Country Club's twist}' track outside Chicago. The 911s lightning-quick PDK transmission crackles like an Fl car's, the tight steering railiioads you through corners, and your feet stay planted. Could any other car be more elegant, so racy—and still cost under a hundred grand?

Considering its entire oeuvre, the Porsche 911 is the great­est sports car of all time, and its new iteration is playboy's 2013 Cai of the Year.

Engine: 3.4-liter flat six Horsepower: 350 Zero to 60: 4.6 seconds MPG: 19 city, 27 highway

BASE PRICE

CABRIOLET

$93,700