Obrigado Brazil

THE HUMAN BODY AS A*RT PIECE, WITH BOMBSHELL GABRIELA MILAGRE '

There is so much beauty in this photograph, it's hard to know where to

start. The inert black lava rock brings out-the vibrancy of the flesh. The

delicate composition uses the fabric of the bathing surt as brushstrokes

to create a visual rhythm. And then there's the model herself—Gabriela

Milagre, who hails from Divinopolis, Brazil (yes, a city that takes its

name from the word divine). Austrian photographer Irene Schaur

captured this image and the following ones in the wilds of Spain. But

it's Brazil we must thank most of all. Gabriela is divine indeed.