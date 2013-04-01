Playmate: Jaslyn Ome

A lunch date with delicious Miss April

h me, oh my!" says Jaslyn Ome, sitting in a booth /at a Los Angeles diner. You're sitting across from r, and she's describing how to pronounce her last name. OH-me, oh my. You get it. Jaslyn is a fantastically beautiful woman; that much you know instantly. Here's what else you learn about her over lunch: She is 21 years old, a mix of East Indian, black and Caucasian. She's a wild outdoorsy type who has been modeling profession­ally since she was a little girl. She has set her sights on an acting career; with a face like that and a brain to back it up, you have no doubt she'll make it. Though she's from a small northern California town, she currently lives in the Playboy Bunny House in Los Angeles. She's crazy about the beach—the ocean, the sea life, the tide pools. She's also an online shopaholic. "I have a problem with order­ing things from Victoria's Secret," she confesses, smiling

deviously. Sure, she likes swimsuits and lingerie. But Jaslyn loves to be naked too. "I'm always walking around my house nude," she says, "and cleaning my room naked.

It feels so natural." So, she explains, she had no prob­lem showing off in front of the camera and was thrilled to become Miss April 2013. It's all come as a wonderful sur­prise. "It's kind of surreal," she says. "A year ago I never would have believed I would be a Playmate. It's awesome. I love it. I'm coming into my own." Oh me, oh my!

