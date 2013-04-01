Pot and Circumstance
April, 2013
WITH MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION AT AN ALL-HIGH, WE PRESENT OUR FIRSTEVER* GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO GAnJaIi^
ITH 25 STATES AND COUNTING
either decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, this is the dawning of the age of cannabis. It's a reality piayboy anticipated some 50 years ago (in 1962 we reported on the medicinal uses of marijuana; in 1969 we published a manifesto calling for the legalization of the drug). What we couldn't predict was the boutique boom in all things bud. Today some of the best chefs in the country are cooking multicourse weed-tasting menus at secret popup dinners, doctors are prescribing strains of marijuana to patients with ailment-specific pre-
cision, the tacky dorm room bong has been supplanted by beautifully designed electronic vaporizers, and marijuana dispensaries that look more like gourmet food markets than old-school head shops are opening in tony neighborhoods. If you haven't partaken recently, be warned: The modern strains are extremely potent. So tread lightly, responsibly and, of course, legally. Herewith, a survey of the high end of the marijuana revolution.
THE REVOLUTION WILL BE VAPORIZED
Bongs are declasse. These vaporizers
let you inhale smoke-free-and put the i
high in high design 11
MAGIC-FLIGHT LAUNCH BOX
S119-S149, magic-flight, com
** Super portable at only two inches long, this bohemian-chic
vaporizer is handmade
from walnut, cherry
or maple wood in,
appropriately, southern
California. It runs
on rechargeable AA
batteries and comes
with a lifetime warranty.
PAX PLOOM
$250, ploom.com
»-> If Steve Jobs had
designed a vaporizer,
it would have looked
like this. The pen-like
rechargeable model
is sleek, smart and a
marvel of ergonomics.
An LED glows green
when it's hot and ready
to inhale and glows
blue when it's idle and
cooling down.
V IOLITE WISPR
$250, iolite.com
*¦> Available in Dwell
magazine-worthy colors like espresso brown, pistachio green and pumpkin orange, this mod butane-powered machine gently heats ground marijuana leaves to release cannabis vapor before the herb combusts.
THE STONED AGE
With a dizzying array of marijuana strains on the market
(Grape Ape, Purple Rush and Sour Diesel, to name a few), ask the sativa sommelier at your local dispensary to
suggest a specific variety for your needs. In general,
sativas are energizing, indicas are relaxing—and both are
extremely potent. Edibles often list the THC content in
milligrams, but it's best to start slow and low to determine
your personal tolerance for a product.
SUPERFINE
Kief
»> Leaving no part of the
plant to waste, growers harvest the nearly microscopic resin glands of the
marijuana plant. They're loaded with THC and can
be vaporized, smoked or made into hash. In Arabic,
kief means "pleasure or well-being."
CANDYLAND
THC lollipops
*> Lollipops and other cannabis hard candies
are made with cannabis tincture and generally
have a less lasting effect than edibles made with
THC-infused fats. Needless to say, as with all
edibles, keep out of reach of children.
CHILLPILLS
GoldCaps
»> Gel caps aren't just
for vitamins anymore. (Just don't store them with
your omega 3s.) These
are the closest thing to a
traditional dose. GoldCaps
come in 10-, 25- and
35-milligram strengths, are intense and have long-lasting effects.
BAR NONE
Cannabis chocolate
*> Venice Cookie
Company's 4.20 chocolate
bars come in artisanal
flavors such as milk
chocolate with toffee
and dark chocolate with
sea salt. Loaded with 180
milligrams of THC per bar,
one of these provides at
least six servings.
SPREAD 'EM
Peanut cannabutter
*-> THC is fat soluble, which is why you'll often
see it in lipid-rich foods
such as butter, baked
goods and, yes, crunchy
peanut butter. Due to its
potency, if you use it think
in terms of little peanut butter crackers, not PB&J-sandwich portions. _
HIGH.HONEY
Kief honey sticks
*> The earthy taste of marijuana plays nicely with intensely sweet
honey you can eat
straight or mix into tea.
With 60 milligrams of
kief in each stick, this
stuff is extremely
potent, so a little dab
will do you.
Weed Eaters
1
Chefs across the country are hosting clandestine pop-up dinners at which weed is the starring ingredient (witness last spring's feasts hosted by Roberta's in Brooklyn and Starry Kitchen in Los Angeles).
1 he most outspoken pro-pot diet is probably Eddie Huang, chef at Baohaus New York and author of the new food memoir Fresh Off the Boat. Here he shares his Asian-themed recipe for Diesel Tea Salmon. "My go-to weed-butter recipe is 'The Best Can-nabutter Weed-Butter Recipe Ever' on YouTube," says Huang. "I used Sour Diesel, but that's because I couldn't find any backyard boogie. If you can get your hands on high school poops, use that because there's no difference when you're cooking it."
1 lb. salmon (preferably skin-on,
wild-caught, cut into 4 oz. fillets)
Canola oil
2 oz. weed butter, melted
6 oz. enoki mushrooms
2 'A cups of water
2 tbsp. loose-leaf green tea
4 cups cooked rice
Vi cup chopped scallions
1 tbsp. wasabi paste
'/¦i cup soy sauce
Nori komi furikake (rice seasoning) to taste
Place oven rack approximately five inches from roof of oven and preheat broiler. Place salmon pieces skin-side down on oiled baking sheet and brush with weed butter. Broil for five minutes, until lightly browned and just cooked through. While salmon is cooking, wash enoki mushrooms, discard the roots and separate enoki into bunches of five or six stems. Bring water to boil in a pot. Drop mushrooms in and turn heat off. After one minute, remove mushrooms and set aside. Next, steep green tea in mushroom water with a strainer. Put a cup of rice in each of four large bowls, then top with salmon, mushrooms and brewed tea. Garnish with scallions, wasabi paste, soy sauce and furikake. Evenly distribute the butter from the baking sheet among the bowls. "If you want to get faced," says Huang, "this is the most important step."
BAOHAUS RESTAURANT 238 E.14TH STREET NEW YORK, NEW YORK
»¦> Before he became a chef and an outspoken
Twitter personality,
Eddie Huang was a lawyer, comedian
and pot dealer. In his memoir. Fresh Off the Boat, he writes, "I had
other comics selling my weed."
