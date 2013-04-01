Pot and Circumstance

WITH MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION AT AN ALL-HIGH, WE PRESENT OUR FIRSTEVER* GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO GAnJaIi^

ITH 25 STATES AND COUNTING

either decriminalizing or legal­izing marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, this is the dawning of the age of cannabis. It's a reality piayboy anticipated some 50 years ago (in 1962 we reported on the medicinal uses of marijuana; in 1969 we pub­lished a manifesto calling for the legalization of the drug). What we couldn't predict was the boutique boom in all things bud. Today some of the best chefs in the country are cooking multicourse weed-tasting menus at secret pop­up dinners, doctors are prescribing strains of marijuana to patients with ailment-specific pre-

cision, the tacky dorm room bong has been supplanted by beautifully designed electronic vaporizers, and marijuana dispensaries that look more like gourmet food markets than old-school head shops are opening in tony neighborhoods. If you haven't partaken recently, be warned: The modern strains are extremely potent. So tread lightly, responsibly and, of course, legally. Herewith, a survey of the high end of the marijuana revolution.

THE REVOLUTION WILL BE VAPORIZED

Bongs are declasse. These vaporizers

let you inhale smoke-free-and put the i

high in high design 11

MAGIC-FLIGHT LAUNCH BOX

S119-S149, magic-flight, com

** Super portable at only two inches long, this bohemian-chic

vaporizer is handmade

from walnut, cherry

or maple wood in,

appropriately, southern

California. It runs

on rechargeable AA

batteries and comes

with a lifetime warranty.

PAX PLOOM

$250, ploom.com

»-> If Steve Jobs had

designed a vaporizer,

it would have looked

like this. The pen-like

rechargeable model

is sleek, smart and a

marvel of ergonomics.

An LED glows green

when it's hot and ready

to inhale and glows

blue when it's idle and

cooling down.

V IOLITE WISPR

$250, iolite.com

*¦> Available in Dwell

magazine-worthy colors like espresso brown, pistachio green and pumpkin orange, this mod butane-powered machine gently heats ground marijuana leaves to release cannabis vapor before the herb combusts.

THE STONED AGE

With a dizzying array of marijuana strains on the market

(Grape Ape, Purple Rush and Sour Diesel, to name a few), ask the sativa sommelier at your local dispensary to

suggest a specific variety for your needs. In general,

sativas are energizing, indicas are relaxing—and both are

extremely potent. Edibles often list the THC content in

milligrams, but it's best to start slow and low to determine

your personal tolerance for a product.

SUPERFINE

Kief

»> Leaving no part of the

plant to waste, growers harvest the nearly micro­scopic resin glands of the

marijuana plant. They're loaded with THC and can

be vaporized, smoked or made into hash. In Arabic,

kief means "pleasure or well-being."

CANDYLAND

THC lollipops

*> Lollipops and other cannabis hard candies

are made with cannabis tincture and generally

have a less lasting effect than edibles made with

THC-infused fats. Need­less to say, as with all

edibles, keep out of reach of children.

CHILLPILLS

GoldCaps

»> Gel caps aren't just

for vitamins anymore. (Just don't store them with

your omega 3s.) These

are the closest thing to a

traditional dose. GoldCaps

come in 10-, 25- and

35-milligram strengths, are intense and have long-lasting effects.

BAR NONE

Cannabis chocolate

*> Venice Cookie

Company's 4.20 chocolate

bars come in artisanal

flavors such as milk

chocolate with toffee

and dark chocolate with

sea salt. Loaded with 180

milligrams of THC per bar,

one of these provides at

least six servings.

SPREAD 'EM

Peanut cannabutter

*-> THC is fat soluble, which is why you'll often

see it in lipid-rich foods

such as butter, baked

goods and, yes, crunchy

peanut butter. Due to its

potency, if you use it think

in terms of little peanut butter crackers, not PB&J-sandwich portions. _

HIGH.HONEY

Kief honey sticks

*> The earthy taste of marijuana plays nicely with intensely sweet

honey you can eat

straight or mix into tea.

With 60 milligrams of

kief in each stick, this

stuff is extremely

potent, so a little dab

will do you.

Weed Eaters

1

Chefs across the country are hosting clandestine pop-up dinners at which weed is the starring ingredient (witness last spring's feasts hosted by Roberta's in Brooklyn and Starry Kitchen in Los Angeles).

1 he most outspoken pro-pot diet is probably Eddie Huang, chef at Baohaus New York and author of the new food memoir Fresh Off the Boat. Here he shares his Asian-themed recipe for Diesel Tea Salmon. "My go-to weed-butter recipe is 'The Best Can-nabutter Weed-Butter Recipe Ever' on YouTube," says Huang. "I used Sour Diesel, but that's because I couldn't find any backyard boogie. If you can get your hands on high school poops, use that because there's no difference when you're cooking it."

1 lb. salmon (preferably skin-on,

wild-caught, cut into 4 oz. fillets)

Canola oil

2 oz. weed butter, melted

6 oz. enoki mushrooms

2 'A cups of water

2 tbsp. loose-leaf green tea

4 cups cooked rice

Vi cup chopped scallions

1 tbsp. wasabi paste

'/¦i cup soy sauce

Nori komi furikake (rice seasoning) to taste

Place oven rack approximately five inches from roof of oven and preheat broiler. Place salmon pieces skin-side down on oiled baking sheet and brush with weed butter. Broil for five minutes, until lightly browned and just cooked through. While salmon is cooking, wash enoki mush­rooms, discard the roots and separate enoki into bunches of five or six stems. Bring water to boil in a pot. Drop mush­rooms in and turn heat off. After one minute, remove mushrooms and set aside. Next, steep green tea in mushroom water with a strainer. Put a cup of rice in each of four large bowls, then top with salmon, mushrooms and brewed tea. Garnish with scallions, wasabi paste, soy sauce and furikake. Evenly distribute the butter from the baking sheet among the bowls. "If you want to get faced," says Huang, "this is the most important step."

BAOHAUS RESTAURANT 238 E.14TH STREET NEW YORK, NEW YORK

»¦> Before he became a chef and an outspoken

Twitter personality,

Eddie Huang was a lawyer, comedian

and pot dealer. In his memoir. Fresh Off the Boat, he writes, "I had

other comics selling my weed."