Retro Renovation

RENOVATION

WE ENLISTED LIFESTYLE GURU TAAVO SOMER TO TRANSFORM AN A VERAGE URBAN LOFT INTO A VINTAGE-INSPIRED BAGHELOR PAD. THE RESULT IS A DECADENT MODERN-PRIMITIVE RETREAT THAT'S WITHIN YOUR REACH

Sometime in the past de­cade the bachelor pad lost its personality in an over­abundance ofmidcentury-modern mediocrity. It was in need of serious manscaping. To conceive a masculine makeover we turned to Taavo Somer,

the man who nearly

single-handedly hutched

up the urban male. If

you've seen a taxidermy

head on a restaurant wall,

a new but vintage-looking

barbershop or a young

man in a classic tweed

suit accessorized with a

watch fob, you can thank

Somer, whose Freemans

restaurant and stores have launched a nation­wide obsession with the well-worn and classically gentlemanly. Welcome to his fantasy.

A GARAGE THAT ROCKS

SKIP THE GYM

• Somer filled the garage with objects that are both func­tional and beautiful. Before CrossFit and other exercise fads, there was the manly art of pugilism. Hanging a heavy bag looks cool and will keep you toned.

NOW BOARDING

• The finished ground-floor garage doubles as a hangout space. Surfboards are a symbol of leisure and oneness with the elements— even if you just leave them propped against the wall.

DRIVE IN

• Sliding-glass garage doors bring natural light into the industrial space. A collection of vintage motorcycles and cars serves as stylish transport, instant decoration and a statement of timeless sophistication.

LOFTY AMBITIONS

ooooooocoooooccooocooo

WARM THINGS UP

• A fireplace, reclaimed wood and a textile sculpture by artist Sheila Hicks warm up the industrial space. Yes, that couch is suede. Yes, it's tufted. And no, you and your guests will never want to get up from it. The chessboard would be right at home in the seduction scene in The Thomas Crown Affair.

DITCH THE DIGITAL

• Sure, you just press piax on Pandora. But why sacrifice quality for quantity? In Somer's bachelor pad, an old-school hi-fi system complete with turntable and Mclntosh tube amp produces the rich analog tones that nothing digital can touch. A low-slung credenza is filled with vintage vinyl LPs so your guests can play DJ.

TAAVO SOMER

New York City

•+ After a decade working as an architect in Minneapolis and New York, Somer

partnered with William Tigertt to open Freemans restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The nostalgic space offered early-American fare, spawned count­less imitators and launched the Freemans em­pire: a clothing line, a chain of barbershops and more restaurants. Somer has con­sulted on the de­sign of some of New York's more modish restau­rants and hotels and now runs a design firm called Friends and Family.

THE SITE

? Somer's challenge

was to turn this typical urban post-industrial building into a rustic yet lavish domicile.

POOLSIDE

• A saltwater pool on the roof is kept at a balmy tem­perature by a solar heating system. The pool sits under a grotto-like structure for year-round aquatic fun, come rain or shine.

PITCH A TENT

• A canvas tepee provides in­stant privacy whenever you need it. Not much room on your rooftop? No problem. Tentsmiths.com sells tepees in a range of sizes, starting at about $700 for a 12-footer.

SMOKING HOT

• In this era of culinary one-upmanship, you need to bring your A-game. Go beyond the grill and invest in a smokehouse to show you can compete with the other foodie dudes.

LIVING LARGE

• A living roof, planted with grass and an edible garden, softens the urban landscape. A collection of comfortable chaise longues and attendant bathing beauties add to the natural appeal of the space.

BITCHIN'KITCHEN

COOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO'

OPEN SESAME

• The updated kitchen is the one decidedly modern ele­ment in Somer's imagined bachelor pad and takes its cues from contemporary res­taurant design: The long, open counter allows for communal, or exhibitionist, cooking. Hid­ing appliances behind panel doors and under the counter keeps the space airy and sleek.

OPEN BAR

• The extra-long counter opens to the common living area and also doubles as a bar. A well-provisioned wine refrigerator, amply stocked with wine and champagne, allows guests to help them­selves. Bonus: The self-serve element lets you host parties without having to stop and play bartender.