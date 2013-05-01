Retro Renovation
May, 2013
RENOVATION
WE ENLISTED LIFESTYLE GURU TAAVO SOMER TO TRANSFORM AN A VERAGE URBAN LOFT INTO A VINTAGE-INSPIRED BAGHELOR PAD. THE RESULT IS A DECADENT MODERN-PRIMITIVE RETREAT THAT'S WITHIN YOUR REACH
Sometime in the past decade the bachelor pad lost its personality in an overabundance ofmidcentury-modern mediocrity. It was in need of serious manscaping. To conceive a masculine makeover we turned to Taavo Somer,
the man who nearly
single-handedly hutched
up the urban male. If
you've seen a taxidermy
head on a restaurant wall,
a new but vintage-looking
barbershop or a young
man in a classic tweed
suit accessorized with a
watch fob, you can thank
Somer, whose Freemans
restaurant and stores have launched a nationwide obsession with the well-worn and classically gentlemanly. Welcome to his fantasy.
A GARAGE THAT ROCKS
SKIP THE GYM
• Somer filled the garage with objects that are both functional and beautiful. Before CrossFit and other exercise fads, there was the manly art of pugilism. Hanging a heavy bag looks cool and will keep you toned.
NOW BOARDING
• The finished ground-floor garage doubles as a hangout space. Surfboards are a symbol of leisure and oneness with the elements— even if you just leave them propped against the wall.
DRIVE IN
• Sliding-glass garage doors bring natural light into the industrial space. A collection of vintage motorcycles and cars serves as stylish transport, instant decoration and a statement of timeless sophistication.
LOFTY AMBITIONS
ooooooocoooooccooocooo
WARM THINGS UP
• A fireplace, reclaimed wood and a textile sculpture by artist Sheila Hicks warm up the industrial space. Yes, that couch is suede. Yes, it's tufted. And no, you and your guests will never want to get up from it. The chessboard would be right at home in the seduction scene in The Thomas Crown Affair.
DITCH THE DIGITAL
• Sure, you just press piax on Pandora. But why sacrifice quality for quantity? In Somer's bachelor pad, an old-school hi-fi system complete with turntable and Mclntosh tube amp produces the rich analog tones that nothing digital can touch. A low-slung credenza is filled with vintage vinyl LPs so your guests can play DJ.
TAAVO SOMER
New York City
•+ After a decade working as an architect in Minneapolis and New York, Somer
partnered with William Tigertt to open Freemans restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The nostalgic space offered early-American fare, spawned countless imitators and launched the Freemans empire: a clothing line, a chain of barbershops and more restaurants. Somer has consulted on the design of some of New York's more modish restaurants and hotels and now runs a design firm called Friends and Family.
THE SITE
? Somer's challenge
was to turn this typical urban post-industrial building into a rustic yet lavish domicile.
POOLSIDE
• A saltwater pool on the roof is kept at a balmy temperature by a solar heating system. The pool sits under a grotto-like structure for year-round aquatic fun, come rain or shine.
PITCH A TENT
• A canvas tepee provides instant privacy whenever you need it. Not much room on your rooftop? No problem. Tentsmiths.com sells tepees in a range of sizes, starting at about $700 for a 12-footer.
SMOKING HOT
• In this era of culinary one-upmanship, you need to bring your A-game. Go beyond the grill and invest in a smokehouse to show you can compete with the other foodie dudes.
LIVING LARGE
• A living roof, planted with grass and an edible garden, softens the urban landscape. A collection of comfortable chaise longues and attendant bathing beauties add to the natural appeal of the space.
BITCHIN'KITCHEN
COOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO'
OPEN SESAME
• The updated kitchen is the one decidedly modern element in Somer's imagined bachelor pad and takes its cues from contemporary restaurant design: The long, open counter allows for communal, or exhibitionist, cooking. Hiding appliances behind panel doors and under the counter keeps the space airy and sleek.
OPEN BAR
• The extra-long counter opens to the common living area and also doubles as a bar. A well-provisioned wine refrigerator, amply stocked with wine and champagne, allows guests to help themselves. Bonus: The self-serve element lets you host parties without having to stop and play bartender.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel