The Diamond Heiress

TAMARA ECCLESTONE
A private affair with the "Billion $$ Girl," the dashing daughter of Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone
n the U.K., Tamara Ecclestone is known ^ as the Billion $$ Girl. She's famous as a television presenter, a dashing reality-TV star and heiress to an auto-racing fortune. (Her father, Bernie, is the U.K.'s 12th-richest man, according to Forbes, and the CEO of Formula One, the world's most lucrative and popular racing circuit.) Tamara is also famous for her jet-setting, her nights out on the town in London, her recent engagement to a stockbroker boyfriend—all delicious tabloid fodder.
So aside from these photos, what else should Americans know about her? "Every time I come here,"
Tamara says, people say to me, Oh, you re the European Paris Hilton.'" She wrinkles her nose. "I'm the opposite of that." Tamara says she hits the clubs only one night a week. Her
focus is on launching lifestyle businesses in the future. "I know I'm never going to be as successful as my dad," she says, "but I get bored doing nothing. I couldn't go from vacation to vacation and have no motivation."
Tamara, dressed in pink polka-dot pajamas, is sitting on a couch in her deluxe suite at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills. Outside her room are multiple layers of private security, dramatically raising the hotel's quotient of wireless earpieces and glowering expressions.
In Los Angeles, Tamara would ordinarily stay with her sister Petra, who bought Aaron Spelling's mansion two years ago for $85 million—with more than a hundred rooms, it probably has enough space. The best thing about her sister's house? "Probably her bowling alley," Tamara says. "Visiting her, I've gotten really good at bowling." But today Petra is back in London, so Tamara will have to wait for another trip to pick up that spare.
So why is she posing for playboy? For one thing, to please millions of our readers around the globe. "I don't have a problem with nakedness," she says cheerfully.
Her mother, Slavica, is a beautiful former fashion model from Croatia who did her share of nude shoots back in the day. "She'd be a bit of a hypocrite if she told me not to," Tamara says.
Tamara's valuable skin has some discreet tattoos (so discreet, in fact, that you can't see them here). The most meaningful is a Marilyn Monroe quote: "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." She also has a tattoo of her own name inside a tiara. What's up with that?
"People always joke that I'm a princess," she says, flashing her billion-dollar smile. "I thought I'd make the joke first."
Fashion stylist
Emma Trask at Opus Beauty
Hair
Mitch Stone for
Cloutier Remix
using Mitch Stone
Essentials
Makeup
Mario Dedivanovic
Manicure
Emi Kudo at Opus Beauty using OPI
Prop stylist David Ross at ArtMix Beauty
Rolls-Royce
Comiche convertible
provided by Charles
Agapiou Ltd.