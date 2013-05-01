I

'm a slave to my emotions, to my likes, to my hatred of boredom, to most of my desires," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in his first novel, This Side of Paradise. He might have been speaking for any of us. What would Fitzgerald have made of 25-year-old model Monika Pietrasinska of Lublin, Poland? We'd guess he'd make a tall glass of scotch and soda and add a garnish of his own tears. Go ahead, pour yourself one. We photographed Monika on the white sand beaches of a Caribbean isle—our own version of paradise. Step into the photograph for a moment—

onto that beach and into the unreal. Ask Monika about her great love, and she says, "All my friends." Her favorite thing' to do in her spare time? "I make others happy." On hatred? "That's a big word!" she says. "Someone I might hate doesn't exist."1 Clearly she is delightful, inside and out. fust the kind of woman with whom you'd want to spend a day in paradise, as a matter of fact. As Fitzgerald wrote at the tender age of 23, "Beauty means the scent of roses and then the death of roses." Let's add Monika to the list, shaH we, Scottje?

Eden awaits on a tropical isle with model Monika Pietrasinska