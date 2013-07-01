Brazilian Karen Kounrouzan— blazing hot and pretty in pink

Warning: The following images are so torrid, the pages may burn your fingers. Proceed with caution. You are marveling at the backside of Brazilian bombshell Karen Kounrouzan, whom we photo­graphed on the beach in celebration of summer 2013. With tanned skin and indescribable curves, Karen is truly a fantasy come to life. Some things you might want to know about the 23-year-old: She loves pasta and wine, the music of Michael Buble and an afternoon with her toes in the sand. She says this pictorial marks the first time she ever went totally nude on the beach. Do you feel your temper­ature rising? We can almost hear the sizzle.