Cover Story

FOR SEVEN DECADES, PLAYBOY MS PRINTED SOME OF THE MOST ICONIC COVERS IN MAGAZINE HISTORY

ake another look at the cover of this issue. The aerial image of 25 synchronized swimmers forming the Playboy Rabbit Head reminds us of all the incredible covers we've published over the years. On these pages are just a few classics that come to mind.

OCTOBER 1963

Above: Is cleanliness next to godliness? Playmate Teddi Smith suggests there may be something to the proverb.

OCTOBER 1971

Above: African American cover models were a rarity before Darine Stern sat in the Rabbit chair and showed us her smile.

JULY 1964

Right: Cynthia Maddox dem­onstrates a talent for engaging the viewer in this widely imi­tated cover.

FEBRUARY 1967

Above: Model Helen Kirk assumes a lapinary pose in this simple and elegant pho­tograph by Pompeo Posar.

JULY 1966

Above: This photo, which inspired our current issue's cover, was shot with five mod­els in a Chicago studio.

JULY 1969

Far left: Barbi Benton shows off some tan lines for this summer treat. It was Barbi's first cover; she would do three more.

AUGUST 1956

Upper left: The Rabbit has been on every cover but the first. Here he seems to prefer abstraction to representation.

AUGUST 1982

Left: Miss September 1979 Vicki McCarty dons a pair of stunner shades for this spec­tacular cover.

FEBRUARY 1966

Below: Model Sissy makes this cover a particularly intimate one, with its revealing (and forbidden) fruit.

APRIL 1973

Right: In one of playboy's most provocative covers, Playmate Lenna Sjooblom prepares a special delivery for readers.

SEPTEMBER 1960

Below: Art director Art Paul designed this puzzling cover, in which the Rabbit provides the missing piece.

MAY 1964

Bottom: Wearing a white leotard, Donna Michelle shows commendable agility in holding this memorable pose.

APRIL 1971

Left: Alexas Urba shot this bubble-bath cover with model Simone Hammerstrand point­ing out the obvious.

JULY 1955

Right: The Rabbit makes a striking appearance on the suntanned back of Playmate Janet Pilgrim.

FEBRUARY 1969

Above: Nancy Chamberlain embraces her inner Rabbit in this playful cover photo­graphed by Pompeo Posar.

AUGUST 1962

Above: Mario Casilli photo­graphed this aquamarine gem. Art Paul created the undulat­ing Rabbit Head reflection.

JULY 1974

Above: Art director Tom Staebler designed this sultry cover, using the glorious mid­riff of Christine Maddox.

AUGUST 1972

Above: Carol Vitale holds on to her life preserver while photographer Alexas Urba captures this perfect moment.

NOVEMBER 1965

Above: Beth Hyatt is the model for this iconic cover. The bond's girls "tattoo" was added after the photo shoot.

JANUARY 1986

Above: Nearly two years before he died, Andy Warhol created this cover. "I've got bunnies on the brain," he told piayboy.