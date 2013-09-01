Playmate: Bryiana Noelle

FROM SMALL-TOWN GIRL TO SMOKING L.A. SEDUCTRESS, MISS SEPTEMBER, IS ON HER WAX UP

Posing nude for playboy was never on Bryiana Noellc's bucket list. The northern California native describes herself as a "book-reading homebody." But fate intervened. Earlier this year she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a beauty pageant coach and costume designer (the 22-year-old has won many a pageant her­self). Just three days after her arrival, she was in a West Hollywood restaurant when she caught the eye of a pal of piayboy photographer Josh Ryan. "So this guy says to me, 'You have to meet my photographer friend,'" recalls Bryiana. "I said, 'Uh, no—I'm a small-town girl. I've seen way too many movies, and I know where this is going!'" Then she learned the photographer's identity and quickly caved; she has been a fan

of Ryan's work for years. Now here Bryiana i Miss September, smoking in the hot sun. "I'm used to being sweet, dainty and cookie-cutter cute," she says, "so I just can't get over how the girl in these pictures is so sexy, confident and owning it. I must admit it's lovely to be 'the seductress' now. I'm this tiger who's been caged and is now ready to pounce." We photographed Bryiana at an LA. mansion with an international flair that complements the model's provenance (she's Filipino, Chinese, Spanish, Native Ameri­can and Irish). In front of the camera, Bryiana came alive, and the experience has changed her. "Now I'm on a mission to do crazy stuff that a lot of people are afraid to try," she says. "I want to swim with sharks, pet a tiger, go skydiving and be the best Playmate possible. Whatever playboy has in store for me, I'm ready for it."

MISS SEPTEMBER

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

