Splendor in the Grass

it (Buinc to ICauut Shorts
BREAK OUT THE BOCCIE, STRING YOUR
BOW AND JOIN US FOR A LITTLE FRIENDLY
COMPETITION IN THE BACKYARD
As summer wanes, the great outdoors still beckons—if only from the backyard. It is here you can make the most of those last few perfect afternoons. All you need are good friends and a rudimentary understanding of civilized lawn sports such as boccie, badminton, archery and croquet. To celebrate these simple pleasures, we've created a fantasy country club where the sun always shines, the ice in your drink never melts and membership is restricted to a lucky few. In this case, the club members are you, dear reader, and a dream team composed of Playmates Ciara Price, Kassie Lyn Logsdon, Jaclyn Swedberg, Ashley Hobbs, Nikki Leigh and Amanda Cerny. The sporting life never looked so exquisite.
Jfrmmea m\h the Art of Ardjenj
oooooooooooooooooooo
Here's one game you can't get sloppy with. Make sure to set your target against a fence or other impenetrable structure. If you're holding a bow, never point it at another person; if you're not holding a bow, always stand behind the person who is. That way the afternoon won't devolve into an ill-advised Hunger Games simulation. And use only dull-tipped target arrows.
tVLz at %
t %
ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
The leisurely Italian sport olboccie ball is woefully
underappreciated stateside. If you're not acquainted
with the game, it's remarkably simple: Competitors
take turns lobbing heavy colored balls at a hard-to-hit
marker ball in between sipping cocktails. The player
who gets his balls closest to the marker wins. It can
also be seen as a metaphor for dating.
leaking laimtmtmt
ooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Competitive badminton is a fast and furious game in which players slam the shuttle with Nadal-like ferocity. It is also played indoors. And there you've lost us. Our kind of badminton always involves soft grass and a friendly game of doubles punctuated by multiple refreshment breaks.
IHalkt Afnrcthmtgbt
oooooooooooooooooooo
Once an Olympic
sport, croquet has dropped in reputation to the level of holiday
diversion, which is
right where we like it.
Croquet purists use
measuring tape to space out the wickets,
but we suggest you
make up your own variations on the game. Who's to say a circular
course is any less
challenging than the
standard layout? Why
not set up four parallel
straightaways and call
it a race? You know us
well enough to expect
us to break the rules.