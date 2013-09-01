Splendor in the Grass

it (Buinc to ICauut Shorts

BREAK OUT THE BOCCIE, STRING YOUR

BOW AND JOIN US FOR A LITTLE FRIENDLY

COMPETITION IN THE BACKYARD

As summer wanes, the great outdoors still beckons—if only from the backyard. It is here you can make the most of those last few perfect afternoons. All you need are good friends and a rudimentary understanding of civilized lawn sports such as boccie, badminton, archery and croquet. To celebrate these simple pleasures, we've created a fantasy country club where the sun always shines, the ice in your drink never melts and membership is restricted to a lucky few. In this case, the club members are you, dear reader, and a dream team composed of Playmates Ciara Price, Kassie Lyn Logsdon, Jaclyn Swedberg, Ashley Hobbs, Nikki Leigh and Amanda Cerny. The sporting life never looked so exquisite.

Jfrmmea m\h the Art of Ardjenj

oooooooooooooooooooo

Here's one game you can't get sloppy with. Make sure to set your target against a fence or other impenetrable structure. If you're hold­ing a bow, never point it at another person; if you're not holding a bow, always stand behind the person who is. That way the afternoon won't devolve into an ill-advised Hunger Games simulation. And use only dull-tipped target arrows.

tVLz at %

t %

ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

The leisurely Italian sport olboccie ball is woefully

underappreciated stateside. If you're not acquainted

with the game, it's remarkably simple: Competitors

take turns lobbing heavy colored balls at a hard-to-hit

marker ball in between sipping cocktails. The player

who gets his balls closest to the marker wins. It can

also be seen as a metaphor for dating.

leaking laimtmtmt

ooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Competitive badminton is a fast and furious game in which players slam the shuttle with Nadal-like ferocity. It is also played indoors. And there you've lost us. Our kind of badmin­ton always involves soft grass and a friendly game of doubles punctuated by multiple refreshment breaks.

IHalkt Afnrcthmtgbt

oooooooooooooooooooo

Once an Olympic

sport, croquet has dropped in reputation to the level of holiday

diversion, which is

right where we like it.

Croquet purists use

measuring tape to space out the wickets,

but we suggest you

make up your own variations on the game. Who's to say a circular

course is any less

challenging than the

standard layout? Why

not set up four parallel

straightaways and call

it a race? You know us

well enough to expect

us to break the rules.