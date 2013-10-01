2013 Top Party schools

We've crunched the numbers, tallied the empties and surveyed our readers to determine the top colleges where beers consumed outnumber books read and higher learning involves THC, not a Ph.D. Plus, Playmate coeds give us lessons in partying, experimenting and picking up girls

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY

» When does a party become a riot? At most schools on our list it's shortly after the time the cops show up with tear gas. The difference at West Virginia University is that it's Tuesday, not Friday, and something is probably on fire. At yearly gatherings such as FallFest and St. Patrick's Day, thousands of strap­ping Mountaineers take to the streets to major in booze-fueled debauch­ery and minor in public disturbance. Intoxicated

revelers run wild, clothes come off and, sometimes, couches burn. (Case in point: Anarchy broke out after WVU beat Texas last fall; more than 40 fires were reported.) In an effort to keep campus up­risings to a minimum—an arguably futile endeavor-fraternities are now assigned specific nights to hold court. The locals call Morgantown a drink­ing town with a football problem. We call it a seven-year plan with the possibility of parole.

2

No. m m

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN

•? Badgerland defines the "Work hard, play hard" maxim. Halloween celebra­tions last three days, but the library is always open. That philosophy must be working: Madison has spit out as many Fortune 500 CEOs as the Ivies. Tailgating is a winter religion here, but come snowmelt, blizzards are a distant memory as coeds soak up the sun on Bascom Hill and the State Street bar scene turns into a spring­time bacchanalia. This is the land of beer and cheese, after all, and these scholars know what they're doing.

OVER THE LINE

I've heard plenty

of terrible pickup

lines at college

bars, but this

one is the worst:

"Did it hurt when

you fell from

heaven?" Retire it.

Let girls approach

you. They will, if

you're confident

and not causing

trouble.

—Audrey Aleen Allen

Miss June 2013

University qf

• COLORADO

>» From the house parties on the Hill to the brewer­ies of downtown Boulder, GU easily takes this year's bronze medal. Boulder's real claim to fame, the

annual April 20 marijuana smoke-out, has "been snuffed by campus authorities, but don't let that kill your buzz. The Rocky Mountains are within shooting

distance, and Buffs regularly ditch "books for snow­boards. It doesn't hurt that the girls are as "beautiful as the surrounding wilderness. Roll one and relax.

No.M

4

No. M UNIVERSITY

OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

• Being minutes from Hollywood has its perks. USC stu­dents attend an elite college in a dicey neighborhood, but the women look like models and L.A. lux­uries abound, making this campus world-class. Thursday is the best night to let loose because Fratty Friday is an all-out, all-day affair. On weekends kids pile into party buses and head for the nation's

hottest clubs or hop into a convertible for a wild evening in the Hollywood Hills. Dr. Dre, Jimmy lovine, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have donated mil­lions to raise the next generation of entertainment talent, so count on having future stars and pro­ducers among your classmates. Better tighten up your elevator pitch, son.

FLORIDA

STATE

UNIVERSITY

•» Ahh, the joys of college in a tropical climate. Let us count the ways: bikinis, beaches and students as hot as the weather. Tallahassee has one of the largest fraternity systems in the country, and with Alabama and Georgia within driving distance, mingling with other Southern belles is an option. What's more, Florida State isn't nearly as academically rigor-

ous as the University of

Florida. Translation:

More time to

day drink. Jfe*_^

Playmate Party Tip

HANGOVER 101

Most professors aren't trying to be ballbusters. They want you to learn, but

they want you to

have a good time too. If you miss an assignment

because you were partying, take

responsibility and tell the truth.

-Nikki Leigh

Miss May 2012

I

University of

•? Longhorns can choose to carouse in the packed bars of historic Sixth Street or plunge into the disaster area of West Campus, where fraterni­ties and sororities stand alongside student housing thanks to a beau-

tifully reckless zoning decision. Plus, Austin's eccentricities keep things in­teresting. There's more progres­sive culture and wondrous barbecue than you can shake a rib at. For a springtime taste

of UT at its most unhinged, visit during Roundup, the largest Greek event of the year. It's pandemo­nium mixed with Texas pride. Beware and be prepared—things really are "bigger and better in the Lone Star State.

We asked our Instagram fol­lowers to submit photos that prove their school's party worthiness. The winners showed an academic ap­proach to drinking.

SHOT CLASS

@Egonzo7 at Chico

State shared a tequila

still life showing a

clei'er cootie-control

idea: Write your

name on your shot

glass with a Sharpie.

KING PONG

The quintessential

competitive-drinking

sport of beer pong

is captured in all its

blurry glory in this

shot, also from

@Egonzo7.

STAND UP

How to improve the traditional keg stand? @Somecallmebrezak at Southern Illinois Uni­versity seems to think dressing up as your school mascot helps.

No.

7

LOUISIANA

STATE UNIVERSITY

•» Baton Rouge isn't New Orleans, but consider that a plus. On a typical night here you can choose among Tigerland bars, downtown's classier offerings and a plethora of house par­ties. Sure, French Quarter chaos is only 90 minutes away, but Bourbon Street doesn't have Tiger football. Need more reasons? Fat Tuesday comes only once a year, but you'll enjoy many weekends of lawless tailgating at LSU.

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

»? Georgia offers robust tail-gating, a crowded bar scene, first-rate live music and a campus that's 60 percent female. As the Athens locals say, if you love Southern women (and we'll throw in the food and football to boot), raise your glasses. To the rest, raise your standards.

Playmate Party Tip

SEX ED

College is a time to experiment.

Hook up with as many people as you feel like,

but be honest about it. If you're

going to be a man whore, don't hide things from

people. Don't

have a girlfriend

and then cheat

on her.

-Juliette Frette

Miss June 2008

10.

UNIVERSITY

OF

MARYLAND

•» College Park of­fers the pleasures of an East Coast university without the pretension. And that's more refreshing than a cold Natty Boh. Campus life strikes a "balance between small-school community and state-school rampage, and D.C. and Baltimore are a quick train ride away. Getting sloshed at the Washington Monu­ment counts as patriotism, right?

No.

9

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

¦» On any given day of the week you'll find a rager at Arizona State that's crazy enough to make the locals look sane (and that's saying a lot). With an overabun­dance of McMansions and more pools per capita than anywhere else in the nation, Phoenix serves as the

perfect location for wet-and-wild bashes and a steady stream of theme parties. Why study in the library when you can study jaw-dropping coeds as they work on their Cabo-caliber tans? Tan, sleep, eat, drink and (maybe) go to class-just another day in the life of a Sun Devil.