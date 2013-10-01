Center Attraction

STEP RIGHT UP! MISS OCTOBER JOINS THE BIG TOP
t was time for Carly Lauren to cut loose and do something crazy. "I can be responsible," says Carly, "but I can be a wild and spontaneous creature too. I definitely have a gypsy in my soul, so if I want to run away and join the circus, I will. And I do." After juggling bartending, modeling, school (she just graduated with a business degree) and acting assignments, including gigs on Rules of Engagement and Suburgatory, the self-described "extremely ambitious" blonde was looking for that next thing while living on a remote California spread with her three horses. Then playboy discovered her on Instagram. As you can see,
the greatest show on earth ensued. "I'm shy about a lot of things," she says. "But not too shy about getting naked." As you may guess, given her perfect figure, the 23-year-old is a workout fiend. "I'm at the gym every day. It just makes me happy. And when I'm alone, I'm always naked," she says. "When I'm at my fittest is when I feel my sexiest." We gathered a collection of vintage carnival tents and props so Carly could fulfill a dream of becoming the world's sexiest ringmaster. "I want to turn people on," she says. "It feels good to have people think I'm hot, so being Miss October will be fun and crazy. I'm ready for it!"
SPECIAL THANKS TO LA CIRCUS AND KIYOMI DESIGNS
MISS OCTOBER
PLAYMATE DATA SHEET
