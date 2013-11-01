POOLSIDE AND SUNBAKED WITH SEDUCTRESS SARAH DOMKE

knows the song: "Gonna find my baby, gonna hold her

__ ina grab some afternoon delight...." With all due respect to the

Starland Vocal Band, who recorded the 1976 hit, the tune's success is due more to the erotic fantasy it evokes than to its musical genius. Here we've created the ultimate afternoon delight fantasy. The model: Sarah Domke of Germany. Location: a private pool in Greece. You can imagine the rest of this narrative yourself. "Skyrockets in flight...."