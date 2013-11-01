Bohemian Rhapsody

HOT AND WILD WITH FREE SPIRIT MISS NOVEMBER

I have a totally mellow bohemian side I inherited from my parents," says New Zealand-born Los Angeles transplant Gemma Lee Farrell. "I con­fess: I'm an unconventional girl who loves to party and get naked." Sounds like our kind of woman. Our scouts have been smitten with this exuberant bru­nette ever since she won an Australian Playboy Golf beauty contest five years ago. Gemma has built a suc­cessful modeling career in the interim; her credits include a contract with Dreamgirl lingerie company and a long-term affiliation with Monster Energy. She's become one of the most recognizable babes in action sports thanks to her presence at the energy drink's supercross, motocross and skateboard events. "Those

months-long Monster tours have given me a reputation as a good-time party girl," she says, playboy reconnected with Gemma after seeing her photos on Instagram. For her Playmate pictorial, we chose a spot in Califor­nia's Tbpanga Canyon with wild views of the Pacific; we wanted to emphasize her free-spirited nature. "When I got to the shoot I was shocked at how the few clothes I'd be wearing so reflected that side of me," she says. "It's what I wear when I'm in New Zealand, when I go back to being a small-town girl hanging out in dive bars, running after sheep and spearing fish in the river." Then with a laugh she adds, "Remember what I said about being naked and partying? You can apply that to the hippie Playmate part of myself too!" Count on it.

a GemmaLeeFarrell

MISS NOVEMBER

